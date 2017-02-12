Blue Knight teams swept by Shepherd

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – Three players combined for 70 of Urbana University men’s basketball’s 82 points against Shepherd on Saturday in a 102-82 UU setback inside the Butcher Center.

UU now sits at 10-14 overall (5-13 MEC), dropping its second straight game after earning the 10th win last week. Shepherd improved to 15-9 (12-6 MEC).

UU sophomore Jahmere Howze led all scorers with a season-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Howze, who produced UU’s first 30-point game this season, added five rebounds and five steals during 36 minutes of action.

Junior Carlas Jackson drained a season-best five threes to end up with 24 points while freshman DeQuan Abrom recorded 15 points, five boards and three assists.

The Blue Knights were limited to 43-percent shooting and had just 11 assists on 29 made field goals. Turnovers hurt as well, with 19 giveaways leading to 23 Shepherd points.

The Rams shot a blistering 66 percent in the first half and finished the game shooting 50 percent overall. Five players reached double figures in the scoring column, led by Steffen Davis’ 22 points and AJ Carr’s double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

UU’s only lead of the matchup came off Abrom’s opening basket to start the game up 2-0.

A Howze layup kept it close by getting UU to within three points at 24-21 with eight minutes remaining until the break. However, the Rams pieced together two separate 7-0 runs to go into the locker room owning a 50-34 advantage.

UU trailed by double digits for the majority of the second stanza. The closest the Knights got came on another Howze bucket with 8:15 left in the game, which to trimmed the deficit to nine points: 79-70.

Tyler Ellis drained a 3-pointer soon after to make it a 10-point spread, 83-73, but UU never got back to within single digits.

Then, seven UU turnovers and four missed shots propelled Shepherd to a 13-0 run which put the game out of reach. UU didn’t score for six minutes until a pair of free throws stopped the bleeding with just over a minute left.

UU resumes play when it hosts Concord Thursday night in the Grimes Center at 7:30 p.m.

UU women fall

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – Sylvia Hudson produced her ninth double-double with 21 points and 18 rebounds, but Urbana University women’s basketball came up short Saturday against Shepherd, 88-70, inside the Butcher Center.

The Blue Knights dropped their fourth straight and moved to 5-16 (3-15 MEC) on the year. Shepherd improved to 11-5 (8-10 MEC) and picked up the season sweep over UU.

Hudson’s career-best rebound total is the seventh-highest in UU single-game history. The freshman forward has hauled down 10 or more boards in five of the previous six contests, raising her season average to 9.1 rebounds per game.

Junior Stefanie Davis poured in a season-high 23 points to lead all scorers on Saturday. Davis went 9 of 22 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line while adding five boards. Freshman Morgan Mattimore contributed 10 points.

UU out-rebounded the Rams, 42-39, thanks to Hudson’s dominance, as both squads shot a little above 40 percent. However, the Knights turned the ball over 24 times which led to 27 Shepherd points.

Liz Myers led five Shepherd players in double figures with 18 points and 12 boards. The Rams’ Cara Mason scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists.

With five games remaining, UU will play the next four matchups on its home court. The Blue Knights host Concord on Thursday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.