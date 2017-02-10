UU to honor 1991-92 ‘Sweet 16’ team on Feb. 18

The Urbana University men’s basketball program has announced a celebration of the 25th anniversary for its 1991-92 “Sweet 16” team will be held inside the Grimes Center during the UU basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tipoff times are 2 p.m. for the women’s contest and 4 p.m. for the men’s matchup as both teams take on UVa-Wise in a pair of “Blackout” games. All attendees are encouraged to wear black attire.

UU alumni, fans and families are invited to share their memories of the electrifying 1991-92 squad that went 26-9, averaged 100 points per game and made the first appearance in school history at the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Any alumni that RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 15, will receive two complimentary tickets for admission to both games.

There will be a group photo taken with all current and past Blue Knights following the conclusion of the men’s game. Additionally, the members of the 1991-92 squad in attendance will be recognized at halftime of the men’s tilt.

Tickets reserved for the event will be available at the Grimes Center ticket booth on game day. Please contact assistant coach Mike Petrie for additional information or to reserve your ticket, by emailing michael.petrie@urbana.edu.

Wieser shines for UU

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Aerika Wieser set a school record and claimed her second individual title at the 2017 Appalachian Swimming Conference Championships after winning the 200 Free on Friday evening. The senior recorded a finals time of 1:53.81, coming up just shy of the NCAA B standard of 1:53.68, and topping her previous record of 1:55.30 set in last year’s ASC meet.

Wieser already captured the 50 Free on Thursday, and with five career titles, she will go for the sweep in today’s 100 Free competition. She faced the same challenge a year ago and finished runner-up after posting the fastest time in the 100 prelims.