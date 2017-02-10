Hillclimber boys win at Tecumseh, 72-48

NEW CARLISLE – Riley Emmons had a team-high 16 points as Urbana beat Tecumseh, 72-48, in CBC/KTD boys basketball on Friday.

“We’ve had a good week,” said UHS Coach Jeremy Dixon. “It was a good performance on the road. We’re happy with how we played.”

For the Hillclimbers (12-7, 9-3), Dakota Hower had 13 points, Levi Boettcher had 12 and Kalen Howell added 10.

Tecumseh won the jayvee game, 41-37. For UHS, Grant Hower had 17 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Urbana won the 9th grade game, 39-38. For UHS, Ethan Headlee had 15 points and Austin Rooney added 10.

The Hillclimbers host second-ranked Versailles tonight.

“Versailles has a very solid team with a lot of athleticism,” said Dixon.

Triad falls to Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER – Triad shot only 19 percent from the field in a 72-37 loss to Fairbanks in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad drops to 8-11, 4-8 while Fairbanks improves to 11-9, 8-4.

Hadley LeVan paced the Cardinals with 19 points.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 62-29. Jacob Simonelli had 12 points for Triad.

Fairbanks won the 9th grade game, 37-23. Tate Campbell had 10 points for Triad.

Triad plays Fort Recovery tonight.