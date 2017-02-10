Schmucker signs to play at Ohio Dominican Univ.

Tiger football senior standout Trent Schmucker signs his official letter of intent to play football at Ohio Dominican University this fall. He will major in Business. With Schmucker in the photo are his parents, his sister and WL-S Head Football Coach Dan McGill.

