Cooper signs with Ohio Dominican

All State soccer player Cooper Johnson, Urbana, signs to play football (kick and punt) at Ohio Dominican. Shown in the photo are, seated from left, Than Johnson (grandfather), Amy Johnson (mom), Cooper, Lance Johnson (dad), standing from left, former head football coach Jon Daniels, Special Teams Coach Patrick Trenor and Trainer Ed Wisner.

All State soccer player Cooper Johnson, Urbana, signs to play football (kick and punt) at Ohio Dominican. Shown in the photo are, seated from left, Than Johnson (grandfather), Amy Johnson (mom), Cooper, Lance Johnson (dad), standing from left, former head football coach Jon Daniels, Special Teams Coach Patrick Trenor and Trainer Ed Wisner. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0036.jpg All State soccer player Cooper Johnson, Urbana, signs to play football (kick and punt) at Ohio Dominican. Shown in the photo are, seated from left, Than Johnson (grandfather), Amy Johnson (mom), Cooper, Lance Johnson (dad), standing from left, former head football coach Jon Daniels, Special Teams Coach Patrick Trenor and Trainer Ed Wisner. Submitted photo