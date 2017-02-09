Ferguson leads Triad girls to victory

SPRINGFIELD – Alea Ferguson had 19 points and Kendell Hughes added 11 rebounds as Triad defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 40-33, in OHC girls basketball Thursday night.

“Our girls played their best overall game of the year,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “My assistant, Erica Trainer, deserves the credit for our game plan. She really did a good job preparing us for this one.”

Triad (4-17, 3-9) plays Saturday night at Mechanicsburg.

Graham girls fall

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Graham, 59-49, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

For the Falcons, Bethany Horner had 12 points, Brooke Johannes had 11 and Kari Sollenberger added 10.

Graham won the jayvee game, 35-31. For Graham, Madi Vanscoy had 15 points and Lexi Neeld added 8.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Greenview, 40-35. The Tigers were led by Nick Burden with 20 points. WL-S will be playing for the OHC championship this Saturday at Northeastern.

In the CBC 8th grade girls basketball tournament, Urbana beat Northridge, 41-26. For UJHS, Sam Rooney had 17 points and Shelby Stoops added 10. Urbana will play Tecumseh at Graham on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for the tourney title.

UHS coaches needed

The Urbana High School Athletic Department is looking for energetic people who like working with student athletes to assist coaching the track programs.

If interested, contact Urbana Athletic Director Chuck Raterman ay 653-1416 or email chuck.raterman@urbanacityschools.org.