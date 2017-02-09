Fairmont State teams sweep Blue Knights

FAIRMONT, W. Va. – After slashing a 34-point deficit to nine in the fourth quarter, Urbana University women’s basketball ran out of juice against Fairmont State Thursday night. The Blue Knights ended up suffering an 80-62 setback in Retton Arena after the big early hole proved too much to overcome.

UU dropped its third straight game and now stands at 5-15 overall (3-14 MEC), as the Knights remain on the outside looking in for a chance to qualify for the MEC Tournament. The Fighting Falcons improved to 14-9 (11-6 MEC).

Morgan Mattimore scored all of her 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in the third and fourth quarters to lead UU. Sylvia Hudson posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards, her third straight and eighth total. Megan Beachy netted 12 points while Stefanie Davis chipped in with nine points and seven assists.

The Blue Knights struggled over the first two quarters by producing more turnovers than points. UU shot an abysmal 6 of 26 (23 percent) in the first half for just 16 points, while giving up the rock 20 times to lead to a 27-point deficit at the break (43-16).

However, the Knights responded nicely in the third and fourth quarters by shooting 19 of 30 (63 percent). UU outscored the host 21-11 in the third, capped by an impressive 15-0 run to close the final five minutes of the frame to trail 54-37 moving to the fourth.

Then, UU stayed hot from the field by putting together an impressive stretch of 15 made baskets on 16 shot attempts over the third and fourth periods.

Four straight 3-pointers kept the UU momentum driving in the fourth, which slashed the deficit back down to single digits. Jennifer Alflen began the barrage and was followed by a Mattimore trey. Then, Beachy hit back-to-back three’s to put UU down 64-55 with 5:13 left in the game, but that was as close as UU could get the rest of the way.

Fairmont State’s Emily Puskarich led all scorers with 22 points while Makenzie White nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 boards and nine assists. The Falcons shot 42 percent and outscored the Knights 24-10 on points off turnovers.

UU returns to action Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest at Shepherd.

In Thursday night’s late game, Fairmont State beat UU, 127-85, in men’s basketball.