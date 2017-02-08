WL-S girls knock off Triad

WEST LIBERTY – State-ranked West Liberty-Salem defeated Triad, 72-25, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.

“What can you say? The OHC has some really top-notch high school girls basketball teams in it, and West Liberty is the cream of the crop,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “They are really a fun team to watch, very well balanced, attack inside and out, and play great defense. I’ll tell you this though, and that is that we played with excellent intensity. It would have been easy for our girls to mail it in, but they didn’t. The skill gap was evident, but I still love our team. And, frankly, I’d love to see West Liberty make it to the Final Four. That’d be great for the OHC.”

Mikalia McIntosh paced the Tigers with 18 points.

Alea Ferguson finished with 10 points to lead Triad while Tori Thomas chipped in with 6.

WL-S is now 19-1, 11-0 while Triad drops to 3-17 overall.

UHS girls fall at home

Visiting Shawnee held off Urbana, 56-48, in CBC/KTD girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Braves led, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at the half.

Shawnee owned a 44-36 lead after three periods.

For UHS, Hunter Rogan had 20 points and 5 steals, Alaina Lyons had 17 points, Bridget Ofori had 7 points and 6 rebounds and Madisyn Horn had 7 rebounds.

Shawnee won the jayvee game, 46-25. For UHS, Marissa Horn and Alaina Lyons each had 7 points.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Catholic Central, 40-14, in the OHC tournament. The Tigers were led by Nick Burden with 14 points.

The WL-S 7th grade boys basketball team ended its season with a 26-23 loss to Fairbanks in an OHC semifinal tournament game. Landon Stewert led the Tigers with 8 points and Issac Brown added 6.

In 8th grade boys basketball, Fairbanks beat Triad, 42-21. For Triad (7-10), Jacob Warner and Batai Lease each had 7 points.

In 7th grade boys basketball, Graham beat Urbana, 36-34. Max Keely had 22 points for UJHS.

Graham’s 8th grade boys won, 38-19.

Graham did not report stats.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar (4) uses a pump fake to get Triad’s Tori Thomas (20) out of position during a fast break on Wednesday at West Liberty-Salem. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GabbyHollar020817.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar (4) uses a pump fake to get Triad’s Tori Thomas (20) out of position during a fast break on Wednesday at West Liberty-Salem.