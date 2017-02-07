Howell leads Urbana to win over Warriors

Kalen Howell had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Urbana beat visiting Northwestern, 66-39, in CBC non-divisional boys basketball Tuesday night.

“It was one of our better team efforts, especially on defense,” said UHS Coach Jeremy Dixon.

For the Hillclimbers (11-7), Jace Underwood had 13 points and Dakota Hower added 12.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 60-41. For UHS, Isaiah Fonseca had 16 points, Grant Hower had 14 and Brandon Vogel had 14 rebounds in only two quarters.

Northwestern won the 9th grade game, 65-48. Austin Rooney had 11 points for UHS.

The Hillclimbers play at Tecumseh on Friday and host state-ranked Versailles on Saturday.

WL-S boys fall to SCC

SPRINGFIELD – Catholic Central knocked off WL-S, 56-46, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (11-8, 4-7), Kannon Stillings scored 18 points and Tyler Louden added 11.

SCC won the jayvee game, 58-45. Oliver McGuire had 16 points and Cody King added 9 for the Tigers.

WL-S bowling wins

WL-S defeated Riverside, 1,899-1,492, in non-league girls bowling.

For the Tigers, Hailee Clifford had a 170-180 350 series, Erica McCall a 146-160 306 series, Ashlyn Parks a 122 game, Rachel Larson: a 121 game, Sarah Daulton a 116 game, Jillian Kirkham a 110 game, Rylee LeVan a 107 game and Lauren Hostetler a 81 game.

JH basketball

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade boys basketball team beat Mechanicsburg, 37-20, in the OHC tournament. The Tigers’ scoring was led by Carson King with 11 points.