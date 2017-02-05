Wrestling, girls basketball pairings announced

COLUMBUS – The OHSAA released the state team wrestling duals brackets for this Sunday’s competition at St. John Arena.

In Division II, Graham will be the top seed and face Miami Trace in the opening round at 11 a.m.

In Division III, Mechanicsburg will be the top seed and face Bethel-Tate in the opening round at 11 a.m.

Should the teams advance, the semifinals are at 3:30 p.m. and the finals are at 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball pairings

In Division II girls sectional basketball at Tecumseh, Graham will play Tippecanoe on Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon. The winner of that game will advance to play Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

In Division III girls basketball at Franklin Monroe, top-seeded West Liberty-Salem will play Northeastern on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

In another Franklin Monroe bracket, Triad will face Versailles on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

In Division IV girls basketball at Sidney, Mechanicsburg will play the winner of Lehman Catholic/Russia on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.