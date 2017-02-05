M’burg girls knock off Catholic Central

Mechanicsburg defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 66-27, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Freshman Kasey Schipfer had 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 9 steals to fill the stat sheet for the Indians. Mikayla Dodane had 21 points with 5 assists and 5 steals and Morgan Hamby had 14 rebounds.

Triad girls fall

Triad continued to struggle with ball security in a 47-32 loss to Fairbanks in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 35 times and shot only 27 percent from the floor.

“We got off to a good start but, as is common with an inexperienced team and has been an issue with us all year long, we hit lulls on offense,” THS Coach Jeff Merklin said. “I’m not disappointed in our girls because, as usual, the heart is there.”

Tori Thomas scored 12 points and Alea Ferguson had 9 for Triad.

Triad (3-15, 2-8 OHC) plays at Riverside tonight.

Graham girls win

Graham topped Greenon, 59-53, in CBC girls basketball on Saturday.

Kari Sollenberger scored 27 points and Bethany Horner added 12 for the Falcons.

In jayvee action, Greenon won, 46-30. Madi Vanscoy had 16 points and Olivia Burr added 9 for Graham.

Urbana girls lose

Tecumseh beat Urbana, 94-33, in CBC/KTD girls basketball on Saturday.

Hunter Rogan returned to action for the ‘Climbers, posting 18 points and 6 rebounds. Desi Johnson had 7 rebounds and Alaina Lyons scored 7 points for UHS.

Tigers sweep Northwestern

West Liberty-Salem beat Northwestern, 61-52, in non-league boys basketball on Saturday.

Max Eggleston and Tyler Louden each scored 19 points, with Trevor Burden scoring 14 for the Tigers.

“I am really proud of how hard we competed,” WL-S Coach Darrin Leichty said. “We dealt with some adversity and that is a sign of a team that is starting to peak at the right time of the year.”

In the jayvee game, WL-S won, 47-40. Oliver McGuire had 11 points and Tyler Jones chipped in 7 for the Tigers.

In the freshman game, WL-S won, 35-33. Trevor Woodruff had 12 points and Caleb Siegenthaler had 10 points for the Tigers.

The WL-S freshmen also recently beat Northeastern, 45-31. Trevor Woodruff had 20 points for the Tigers.

WL-S freshman girls fall

The WL-S freshman girls lost, 48-13, to Minster.

JH basketball

The Triad 7th grade boys beat Greeneview, 54-40, in the OHC tournament. Jesse Bailey had 15 points, Gage Phillips had 13 and Ayden Spriggs scored 10 for Triad.

West Liberty-Salem’s 7th grade girls won the OHC championship, 30-29. Megan Adams converted a three-point play for the game-winner with 14 seconds left. She finished with 8 points, while Emily Hollar had 13 points.

The WL-S 8th grade girls also won the championship, also by a score of 30-29. Selena Weaver posted a 14-point, 14-rebound line with the game-winning free throw to seal the title.

The Graham 8th grade girls lost to Ben Logan, 20-17.

JH wrestling

West Liberty-Salem won the OHC junior high wrestling championship. Montgomery Leach was 2nd at 150 pounds with a 2-1 record and Ian Maurice was 3rd at 122 pounds.

M’burg Hall of Fame

Mechanicsburg will host its Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5-6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the boys basketball contest against Greeneview.

Purchase tickets at the athletic office during school hours, or at the admissions counter for home athletic events. Tickets are on sale through Saturday, Feb. 11. Inductees include Mick Rutan, Scott Rutan, Kurt Forrest, Scott Wasserman and Dave Dingey.