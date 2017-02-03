UU’s Mounce adds 4 Ohio natives in 2017 class

Urbana University Head Women’s Soccer Coach Kevin Mounce has announced the signing of four Ohio natives to National Letters of Intent. Alyssa Edwards (Canal Winchester), Savannah Morgan (Wilmington), Mikayla “MJ” Williams (Springfield) and Brianna Nauman (Worthington) will join the Blue Knights for the 2017-18 academic year.

“The girls who have signed with us so far will add a big boost in speed, strength and toughness,” Mounce said. “Each of these players own really good soccer skills, display tremendous soccer IQ’s and excel in the classroom at the highest level. We are getting better with this class so far, with more to come.”

Edwards started all four years at Canal Winchester High School under head coach Alex Wentz. At winger, she helped the Indians finish 13-2-3 last fall while earning second-team All-Ohio honors and Ohio Capital Conference Player of the Year.

Morgan completed one of the best careers in Wilmington High School history where she holds the record for most goals (84) and points (200). Morgan also set a new standard for most goals (27) and points (61) in a season, while registering single-game records for goals (7), points (15) and assists (4).

Williams was team captain of the winningest class in Shawnee High School history with a four-year record of 47-18-12. Williams scored 25 career goals and helped guide the Braves to three district final appearances, while twice earning All-Central Buckeye Conference recognition.

Nauman earned three varsity letters playing at Thomas Worthington High School. She earned All-Ohio Capital Conference Honorary Special Mention and received her squad’s Defensive Most Valuable Player Award as a senior.