Ford hits game-winner as Graham tops IL

ST. PARIS – Senior Andrew Ford scored a team-high 19 points and hit a 17-foot baseline jumper at the buzzer to defeat Indian Lake, 47-45, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

With the win, Graham improves to 7-11, 5-5 while Indian Lake drops to 10-8, 7-4.

The Falcons hit 8 three-pointers in the game.

Triad tops Central

SPRINGFIELD – Hadley LeVan poured in a game-high 17 points as Triad beat Springfield Catholic Central, 51-37, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Cardinals led, 23-16, at the half and 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

For Triad (6-10, 3-7), Thomas O’Neal had 14 points.

SCC won the jayvee game, 57-36. Andrew O’Neal had 12 points for the Cardinals.

Fairbanks beat Triad, 43-38, in the OHC 9th grade tournament. Tate Campbell had 27 points for the Cardinals.

Triad hosts Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

M’burg falls to Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Mechanicsburg, 86-43, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Fairbanks led, 18-6, at the end of the first quarter and 42-16 at the half.

For the Indians, Joey Mascadri had 22 points and Camron Atchison added 9.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 54-27. Bradley Butsch had 12 points for the Indians.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Triad, 45-23. The Tigers (10-4, 10-2) were led by Tanner LeVan with 11 points and Nick Burden with 10.

UHS T-shirt night

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., both the Urbana High School and junior high wrestling teams will have a tri-match with Northwestern and Madison Plains and it will be free t-shirt night. The wrestlers will throw t-shirts to the crowd.