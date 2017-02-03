Chieftains tame pesky Urbana

BELLEFONTAINE – It always seems to be a close game when Urbana and Bellefontaine get together on the hardwood, and Friday night was no exception as Bellefontaine pulled out a 46-42 victory in the CBC/KTD contest.

Urbana held the lead in a close game after a quarter, 10-8, but the Chieftains came back to lead 22-21 at the half.

Playing mostly in a zone, Urbana gave up a handful of three-pointers that proved to be the difference early. The Chieftains made seven baskets from long range for the game.

“We had breakdowns in the first half and allowed them to make five threes,” UHS Coach Jeremy Dixon said. “We shored that up a little bit in the second half. They only made six baskets in the first half and five were three-pointers.”

Levi Boettcher had to sit with three fouls midway through the second quarter, but Jace Underwood kept the Hillclimbers in the game, scoring 12 points in the first half and finishing with 24 for the game.

“Jace has had a really good year, and he had a really good night tonight,” Dixon said. “He did everything he could do.”

In the second half, Urbana (10-7, 7-3) made a run to reclaim the lead, but each team took turns on top. Underwood hit a basket that gave Urbana the lead and got fouled with just a couple of seconds left on the clock in the third, then a technical foul was assessed on Bellefontaine and Urbana led after three quarters, 34-31.

“We were up and we said ‘there are going to be three or four possessions that decide this game,’” Dixon said. “We wanted to make sure we were securing the ball and getting a good shot each possession, and there were those three possessions or so where they made plays and we did not. We got what we wanted. We have to make plays when we have a chance.”

In the jayvee game, Bellefontaine won, 57-46. Grant Hower had 19 points and Isaiah Fonseca had 10 for Urbana.

In the freshman game, Bellefontaine won, 52-34. Braiden Portis had 9 points in that game for UHS.

Urbana hosts CBC/MRD-leading Northwestern on Tuesday.

Urbana’s Jace Underwood (center) bounces through the defense on Friday at Bellefontaine High School. Underwood was fantastic, leading the Hillclimbers with 24 points. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JaceUnderwood020317.jpg Urbana’s Jace Underwood (center) bounces through the defense on Friday at Bellefontaine High School. Underwood was fantastic, leading the Hillclimbers with 24 points.

By Justin Miller jmiller@civitasmedia.com

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

