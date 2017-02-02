WL-S girls rout Fairbanks

WEST LIBERTY – Lily Yoder had a game-high 15 points as WL-S routed Fairbanks, 67-23, in OHC girls basketball Thursday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 39-5 lead at the half and never looked back.

For WL-S (18-1, 10-0), Taylor Lauck added 12 points and Kelsey Day had 8 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 44-16. Mya King had 13 points for the Tigers.

M’burg girls win

MECHANICSBURG – Mikayla Dodane and Morgan Hamby each scored 17 points as Mechanicsburg beat West Jefferson, 49-38, in girls basketball on Thursday.

West Jeff led, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter but the Indians rallied to take a 26-24 lead at the half.

West Jefferson won the jayvee game, 28-19. Mackenzie Wilson had 12 points for the Indians.

Urbana girls fall

CASSTOWN – Miami East downed Urbana, 48-24, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

UHS trailed, 12-6, at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at the half.

Miami East out-scored Urbana, 26-7, in the second half.

For the Hillclimbers, Alaina Lyons had 12 points and 5 rebounds, Bridget Ofori had 8 rebounds and Madisyn Horn added 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 48-13.

UHS sweeps in bowling

Urbana defeated Tecumseh, 3,192-2,821, in CBC boys bowling on Thursday.

For UHS (17-1), Luc Russell had a 258-259, Kyle Beavers a 203-256, Andru Troyer a 235-211, Taylor Armstrong a 192-233 and Brayden Fain a 226-162.

The Urbana girls won, 2,322-2,141

For UHS (7-9), Kayla Evans had a 150-207, Sarrah Baldwin a 177-172, Olivia Krieger a 140-188, Lily Cooksey a 158-150 and Lillian Daniels a 157.

JH basketball

Northeastern beat Triad, 26-19, in 8th grade boys basketball. For Triad, Batai Lease and Wyatt Cave each had 5 points.

Triad won the 7th grade boys game, 42-33. For Triad, Gage Phillips and Jesse Bailey each had 11 points, Ayden Spriggs had 10 and Ayden Sanford had 9.

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade boys basketball team finished the regular season with a 35-20 win over Triad. Landon Stewert led the Tigers with 8 points and Issac Brown added 7. For Triad, Ayden Sanford had 9 points. The Tigers (8-6, 8-4) open tournament play Tuesday when they host Mechanicsburg.

In 8th grade basketball, WL-S defeated Mechanicsburg, 45-23. For Triad, Wyatt Cave had 10 points and Jalen Nott had 9.

WL-S’s Kelsey Day (right) looks to pass over a Fairbanks defender during Thursday night’s game at WL-S. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_wls.jpg WL-S’s Kelsey Day (right) looks to pass over a Fairbanks defender during Thursday night’s game at WL-S. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen