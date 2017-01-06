Triad, Mechanicsburg fall in girls basketball

Southeastern beat Triad, 54-27, in Ohio Heritage Conference girls basketball.

“I was very proud of our effort,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “We really played the best for the longest stretch of time that we have all season. Southeastern has, as I recall, 4 seniors who play regularly, and they’re very well coached. Our girls played them nose to nose for about as long as we could, given where our offensive skills are right now. We ran our offensive sets well, got good looks at the basket and really played hard on the defensive end.”

The Cardinals (3-9, 2-4) were led by Alea Ferguson’s 8 points, and Merklin was also pleased with the play of freshman post Kendall Hughes. “Kendall has no idea how good she can be if she works on her game, but I think she got a taste (in this game). She scored 6 points in the 2nd quarter and took the ball right at Southeastern’s more experienced players. That was fun to watch.”

Makenzie Cauley led the Cards on the boards with 7, and Kristin Bailey had 3 assists.

Triad travels to Cedarville Saturday night for another OHC contest.

M’burg girls fall

Greeneview defeated Mechanicsburg, 62-52, in OHC girls basketball.

For the Indians, Mikayla Dodane had 25 points and 7 rebounds and Kasey Schipfer had 13 points.

Greeneview won the jayvee game, 39-16. Mackenzie Wilson had 8 points for the Indians.

JH basketball

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade boys basketball team improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the OHC with a 36-33 overtime win against Madison Plains. The Tigers were led by Issac Brown with 11 points and Landon Stewart added 8.

The WL-S 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Madison Plains, 60-47. The Tigers (4-1, 4-0) were led by Nick Burden with 26 points, Lance Baldwin with 13 and Jace Wade with 12.