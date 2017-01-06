Underwood leads Urbana to win over Tecumseh

Jace Underwood had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals as Urbana beat visiting Tecumseh, 56-47, Friday night in CBC/KTD boys basketball.

For the Hillclimbers (6-5, 3-1), Levi Boettcher had 12 rebounds and Reid Taylor and Riley Emmons each had 9 points.

UHS won the jayvee game, 49-44, in OT. For the Hillclimbers, Isaiah Fonseca had 17 points and Logan Rooney and Taylor each added 11.

Urbana won the 9th grade game, 47-38. Braiden Portis had 12 points and Austin Rooney had 10.

Urbana hosts Graham on Tuesday.

Graham wrestling wins

Graham downed Louisville (Ohio), 55-11, in non-league wrestling on Friday.

Earning pins for the Falcons were Mitch Moore (132 pounds), Ryan Thomas (160), Gage Braun (182) and Johnny Shafer (220).

M’burg sweeps in bowling

Mechanicsburg defeated WL-S, 2,348-1,683, in OHC girls bowling.

For the Tigers, Erica McCall had a 144-184 328 series, Lauren Hostetler a 109-127 236 series, Ashlyn Parks a 113-117 230 series, Rachel Larson a 111-105 216 series, Jillian Kirkham a 104 game and Hailee Clifford a 81 game.

Mechanicsburg’s girls results were not reported.

Mechanicsburg’s boys won, 2.573-1,990.

For the Indians, Aiden Shelton had a 114, Sheldon Adams a 141, Preston Estep a 213-163 376 series, Caleb Westfall a 247-217 464 series, David McMahill a 229-224 458 series and Peyton O’Laughlin a 193-165 358 series.

For the Tigers, Treven Marchal had a 185, Mike Price a 142, Logan Tompkins a 134, Hunter Smith a 117 and Isaac Riblet a 168.