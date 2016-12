TIPP CITY – WL-S suffered its first loss of the season, 52-45, to Tipp in non-league girls basketball.

The Tigers led, 28-25, at the half, but WL-S was out-scored, 27-17, in the second half.

Tipp (6-1) was 18 of 25 from the charity stripe while WL-S was 8 of 10.

For the Tigers (9-1), Lily Yoder had 13 points and Gabby Hollar added 12.

Tipp won the jayvee game, 41-21. Camrin Rice and Mya King each had 9 points for WL-S.