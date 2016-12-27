Graham, Urbana boys earn wins

ST. PARIS – Brevan King had 22 points as Graham beat Riverside, 69-45, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Falcons (2-5), Andrew Ford had 15 points and Matt Goddard added 11.

Riverside is now 1-5 overall.

Urbana downs Troy

TROY – Jace Underwood scored a game-high 30 points as Urbana defeated Troy, 85-74, Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball.

For the Hillclimbers (5-3), Kalen Howell had 18 points, Levi Boettcher had 16 and Riley Emmons added 12.

Troy won the jayvee and 9th grade games.

UHS plays at Sidney Friday night. Presale tickets are available at the UHS Athletic Department.

Falcons lead in wrestling

After the first day of the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Graham held the lead with 119 points.

Alive in today’s championship quarterfinals for the Falcons are: 106 Tanner Jordan; 126 Jeffrey Thomas; 132 Mitch Moore; 145 Joey Sanchez; 152 Rocky Jordan; 160 Ryan Thomas; 182 Gage Braun; 195 Kavan Sarver and 220 Johnny Shafer.

Still alive in the consolation round are 113 D. Show; 120 Andrew Shaffer; 138 Isaiah Stickley and 170 H. Hyden.

In the latest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association poll, Graham was ranked number one in Division II.

In Division III, Mechanicsburg was ranked second behind Genoa Area.

M’burg girls win in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 2,204-1,685, in OHC action.

For the Indians (10-1, 3-0), Ally Hosier had a 193-159 for a 352, Miranda Keene had a 117-179- for a 296, Skyler Herron had a 151-158 for a 309, Madison Boggs had a 109-165 for a 274 and Jenna Alspaugh had a 160-159 for a 319.

Graham’s Chase Adams (10) heads for the basket against two Riverside defenders during Tuesday night’s game at GHS. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_graham-riverside-1.jpg Graham’s Chase Adams (10) heads for the basket against two Riverside defenders during Tuesday night’s game at GHS. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen