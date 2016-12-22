Dodane leads Indians to win

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mikayla Dodane had 17 points and 7 rebounds as Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 55-29, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

The Indians led, 16-8, at the end of the first quarter and 36-22 at the half.

Mechanicsburg owned a 48-26 lead after three periods.

For the Indians, Morgan Hamby had 12 points and 9 rebounds and Kacey Schipfer had 11 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds.

For Triad, Tori Thomas had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 35-26. Emma Jones had 14 points and Mackenzie Wilson added 11 for the Indians.

Kendell Hughes had 12 points and Shelby Sheets added 10 for the Cardinals.

JH basketball

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade boys improved to 3-0 in the OHC and 3-1 overall with a 35-19 win over Northeastern. The Tigers were led by Issac Brown with 9 points and Christian Griffin with 7.

Graham’s 8th grade girls lost to Greenon, 23-19. For Graham, Machaela Whaley had 6 points and Lexi King added 5.

Urbana’s 8th grade girls beat Ben Logan, 39-23. Makenna Radford scored 12 points and Sam Rooney had 11 for UJHS.

Urbana’s 7th graders won, 35-18. Claire Shelpman scored 16 points for UJHS.

Mechanicsburg’s Mikayla Dodane (left) dribbles past Triad’s Makenzie Cauley en route to a layup during Thursday night’s game at Triad. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_burgtriad1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Mikayla Dodane (left) dribbles past Triad’s Makenzie Cauley en route to a layup during Thursday night’s game at Triad. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen