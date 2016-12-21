Posted on by

Rogan leads Urbana to victory


Staff report

Graham’s Kayla Tullis battles for possession with Urbana’s Hunter Rogan (4) and Cassidy James during Wednesday night’s game at GHS.


Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen

ST. PARIS – Urbana’s Hunter Rogan scored 38 points and passed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Hillclimbers beat Graham, 64-49, in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

UHS led at halftime, 33-23, and 51-30 after three periods.

Rogan had 7 assists and 6 rebounds, Alaina Lyons had 12 points, Bridget Ofori had 8 rebounds and Madisyn Horn added 6 rebounds for UHS

Kari Sollenberger paced Graham with 18 points.

Graham won the jayvee game, 38-20. Madi Vanscoy had 17 points and Katey Nash added 13 for the Falcons.

WL-S tops Alder

PLAIN CITY – Unbeaten WL-S downed Jonathan Alder, 48-42, in non-league girls basketball.

Jonathan Alder led, 24-15, at the half, but the Tigers rallied with 33 points in the second half.

For WL-S (8-0), Taylor Lauck had 14 points and 6 steals and Lily Yoder added 11 points.

Jonathan Alder won the jayvee game, 32-28. Camrin Rice had 16 points for the Tigers.

M’burg wins in bowling

Mechanicsburg defeated Madison Plains, 2,749-1,896, in boys bowling.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall rolled a 413, Jake Ripley a 434, Preston Estep a 349, Peyton O’Laughlin a 346 and David McMahill a 363.

JH basketball

Northridge beat Graham, 50-18, in 8th grade girls basketball. Lexi King had 8 points for GJHS.

