Rogan leads Urbana to victory

ST. PARIS – Urbana’s Hunter Rogan scored 38 points and passed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Hillclimbers beat Graham, 64-49, in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

UHS led at halftime, 33-23, and 51-30 after three periods.

Rogan had 7 assists and 6 rebounds, Alaina Lyons had 12 points, Bridget Ofori had 8 rebounds and Madisyn Horn added 6 rebounds for UHS

Kari Sollenberger paced Graham with 18 points.

Graham won the jayvee game, 38-20. Madi Vanscoy had 17 points and Katey Nash added 13 for the Falcons.

WL-S tops Alder

PLAIN CITY – Unbeaten WL-S downed Jonathan Alder, 48-42, in non-league girls basketball.

Jonathan Alder led, 24-15, at the half, but the Tigers rallied with 33 points in the second half.

For WL-S (8-0), Taylor Lauck had 14 points and 6 steals and Lily Yoder added 11 points.

Jonathan Alder won the jayvee game, 32-28. Camrin Rice had 16 points for the Tigers.

M’burg wins in bowling

Mechanicsburg defeated Madison Plains, 2,749-1,896, in boys bowling.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall rolled a 413, Jake Ripley a 434, Preston Estep a 349, Peyton O’Laughlin a 346 and David McMahill a 363.

JH basketball

Northridge beat Graham, 50-18, in 8th grade girls basketball. Lexi King had 8 points for GJHS.

Graham’s Kayla Tullis battles for possession with Urbana’s Hunter Rogan (4) and Cassidy James during Wednesday night’s game at GHS. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0334.jpg Graham’s Kayla Tullis battles for possession with Urbana’s Hunter Rogan (4) and Cassidy James during Wednesday night’s game at GHS. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen