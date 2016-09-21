Bengals have some problem areas to work on

In the NFL, if you can’t run the ball – and can’t effectively stop the run on defense – you’re not going to win many games.

So actually, the Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to be 1-1 heading into Sunday’s home opener with the Super Bowl champion Broncos (2-0).

The Bengals have allowed nearly 300 rushing yards combined in their first two games, and on offense, running backs Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard haven’t even rushed for 100 yards between them.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict will help stop the run on defense once he returns from his three-game suspension, but Cincy’s offensive line problems are probably more worrisome.

Hill and Bernard are both good NFL running backs, but not even Jim Brown would be successful without a line in front of him opening some holes.

Ohio State looked very good in its thrashing of Oklahoma Saturday night, especially for a team that is returning the fewest starters of any Division I squad in the nation.

And if there is anyone out there still wondering if Urban Meyer is a great coach, consider the fact that he is now 19-0 in road games as the Buckeyes’ coach – the longest active streak in college football.

Former Urbana High School and Eastern Kentucky University softball star Leanna Pittsenbarger now co-owns a business called The Field House in Dayton where she teaches softball skills.

She is also enrolled in Wright State University’s Professional Psychology program.

Trivia Time – RG3 played college football at Baylor University.

This week’s question – At which high school did Urban Meyer begin his career as an assistant football coach?

By Steve Stout

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @udcstout

