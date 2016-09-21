Graham tops Ben Logan in girls soccer

The Graham girls soccer team beat Benjamin Logan, 5-0, in CBC/MRD action.

At halftime, the score was still tied 0-0. In the second half however, the Falcons stepped up the intensity and started pouring in the goals.

Natalie Woodward scored the first and second goals of the game on assists from Brooke Ohnmeiss and Alli Neeld. Neeld would then get a goal of her own. Taylor White finished off the scoring with two goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Katelyn Nash.

Goalkeeper Ashton Curnutte recorded her fifth shutout of the season.

UHS prevails in volleyball

Urbana beat Northwestern, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20, in CBC volleyball.

For UHS (8-5), Hunter Rogan had 18 kills and 9 digs, Mackenzie Bean had 10 kills and 4 aces, Bridget Ofori had 6 kills, Taylor Adams had 31 assists and 4 aces and Olivia Dunham had 10 digs and 4 aces.

Urbana’s jayvees won, 25-18 25-20. Sam Zaborowski had 7 kills and 4 aces, Maddy Johnson had 7 kills and 2 aces, Tiana Johnson had 9 assists and 5 digs and Jennah Adams had 8 digs.

WL-S wins in volleyball

WL-S beat visiting Greeneview at Riverside High School, 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers, Alex Burton had 10 kills, 13 digs and was 16/18 serving with 3 aces and 13 points; Tory Cordell had 10 kills, 3 digs, was 15/17 serving with 3 aces, 10 points and 1 block; Kaylee Harrison had 8 kills and 1 block; Olivia Ames had 20 digs, was 8/8 serving with 3 points and 4 assists; Allie Yoder was 71/71 setting with 20 assists amd was 19/19 serving with 12 points, 7 digs

The WL-S jayvees lost, 25-13, 25-18.

Arrah Sandy was 27/27 setting, Jaelyn Meeker was 27/28 setting and Kaitlyn Chamberlain had 3 kills for the Tigers..

WL-S prevails in golf

West Liberty-Salem beat Greeneview, 157-160, in OHC boys golf.

For the Tigers (12-1 OHC), Kannon Stillings had a 35, Dillon Callicoat a 38, Max Eggleston a 41, Logan Brown a 43, Michael Frederick a 47 and Jake Woodruff a 53.

JH volleyball

The Graham 8th graders lost to Shawnee, 25-21, 28-26.

JH football

The WL-S 7th grade football team lost, 14-6, to Greeneview.

Luke Heater scored on a 3-yard run for the Tigers.

Adult softball

Late Summer League Tournament scores were Urbana Amvets 17, L&R Drywall 15; Hiles & Son Excavating 7, STRiV/CEI 0 Forfeit; Dan King Express 25, Urbana Amvets 21; Championship Game: Hiles & Son Excavating 27, Dan King Express 29.

Dan King Express was League Champs as well as Tournament Champs.