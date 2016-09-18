UU men’s soccer highlight makes ESPN’s Top 10

Urbana University garnered the national spotlight last week as the men’s soccer team appeared on ESPN SportsCenter’s “Top 10” segment, following an amazing goal scored by Raphael Northoff (Ahlen, Germany) in UU’s 7-0 win over Concord on Thursday, Sept. 15.

ESPN also posted the UU highlight on its official Instagram account, where it has collected just under 400,000 views and over 900 comments since the publishing of the story.

In the must-watch highlight, Northoff blasts a 43-yard free kick with his left foot, creating an insane amount of spin to bend the ball with precision past the goalkeeper. The incredible goal put UU ahead 1-0, and Northoff ended up scoring another goal just 69 seconds later in the contest.

A video highlight of the goal released by Urbana Athletics racked up views across social media shortly after the game, which led to the “Worldwide Leader of Sports” discovering the play.