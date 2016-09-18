WL-S nips Graham in non-league girls soccer

West Liberty-Salem defeated Graham, 1-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Gabby Hollar continued her scoring tear with another goal and was assisted by Taylor Lauck. Paige Shafer had 5 saves.

The Tigers won the jayvee match, 2-1. Bianca Reames and Addy Johnson scored to improve the jayvee Tigers to 5-1-0.

WL-S’s varsity team (6-1-0) plays at Bethel on Tuesday.

UHS volleyball prevails

Urbana beat Xenia, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For UHS (6-5), Hunter Rogan had 24 kills and Taylor Adams had 24 assists and 6 aces.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-18, 25-11.

For UHS, Sam Zaborowski had 3 kills and 3 aces and Maddy Johnson had 3 kills and 2 aces.

Urbana’s freshman team won, 25-19, 25-19.

For UHS, Jessica Murray had 13 aces, 3 digs and 2 kills, Jasmine Powell had 3 aces and Hannah Loxley had 1 kill, 1 ace and 2 digs.

Indian booters win

Mechanicsburg defeated Benjamin Logan, 4-3, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Tori Jacobs recorded the hat trick for the Indians, scoring three times with 15 shots on goal. Skyler Campbell scored the other goal for M’burg.

Campbell, Gabby Terry and Kasey Schipfer each recorded assists. Morgan Hamby had 8 saves.

Mechanicsburg (5-2) plays at Southeastern on Tuesday.

JH cross country

West Liberty-Salem’s junior high cross country teams competed at Graham on Saturday.

The girls team won the event.

Katelyn Stapleton (1st, 12:07), Megan Adams (2nd, 12:29) and Madison Bahan (3rd, 12:56) paced the Tigers. Hallie Smith, Mandilyn Weaver, Maria Henderson, Olivia Neer, Micah Stoner, Lili Davis and Lili Wilson also ran.

The boys team finished third.

Dylan Lauck (1st, 11:54), Isaac Brown (24th, 13:04) and Tate Yoder (26th, 13:07) were the high finishers. Isaac Reames, Hayden Kennedy, Owen Johnson, Aiden Estep, Elliott Hager, Grant Schoenleben, Hayden Miller and Cody Matthews-Moore also ran.