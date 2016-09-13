House, Cochran pace Heidelberg U. squad

Mechanicsburg graduates Hayley Cochran and Rachel House started their 2016 season for Heidelberg University women’s cross country with two 5K meets in September.

Cochran, in her senior year, and House, missing last season with an injury, look to pace the team as two of the top five runners.

At the Bluffton Invitational on Sept. 2, House took third place with a time of 18:54.35. Cochran came in sixth with a time of 19:31.50. At the home meet, Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Sept. 9, the women’s team won the event. Heidelberg was led by House’s first-place finish with a time of 19:02.5 and followed by Cochran’s third-place finish with a time of 19:11.7.

The next meet will be Oct. 1 when they will travel to Louisville for the NCAA Division III Pre-National.