M’burg claims OHC golf victory

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg defeated West Liberty-Salem and Madison Plains 170-173-181 in OHC boys golf on Tuesday.

Caleb Westfall shot a 39 for medalist honors for M’burg. Keane Dunn shot 40, Corey Bogan had a 43, Jack Shoemaker shot a 48, David McMahill carded a 50 and Bradley Butsch had a 66.

M’burg (28-6, 8-2 OHC) plays at Catholic Central on Monday.

Triad boys win in golf

SPRINGFIELD — Triad boys golf defeated Catholic Central 184-188.

Alec Ober shot 41, Caleb Young shot 42, Braxton Perry had a 50 and Zach Warner carded a 51.

Triad (2-8 OHC) will host Fairbanks today.

UHS falls in tennis

The Urbana girls tennis team lost to Tecumseh, 3-2, in CBC action on Tuesday.

At second singles, Katie Asper won, 6-4, 6-3.

At 1st doubles, Bri Ussher and Olivia Krieger won, 6-3, 6-2.

The Climbers host Greenon on Thursday.

UHS loses in volleyball

Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 25-15, 25-22, 30-28, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

For Urbana (5-4, 2-2), Hunter Rogan had 22 kills, Taylor Adams had 25 assists and Olivia Dunham had 13 digs.

KR beat Urbana’s jayvees, 25-6, 25-11.

KR’s freshmen won, 25-6, 25-6.

Graham downs Lakers

Graham defeated Indian Lake, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Falcons (6-3, 3-1), Carly Carafa had 20 kills, Kaitlin Trace had 11 kills and Katie Milligan added 10 kills.

Indians top Rams

Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview in OHC volleyball on Monday.

Ceci Link had 5 aces and 18 assists, Bella Link had 5 digs, Miranda Lauchard had 5 kills and 5 digs, Mary Mayo had 5 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks and Emma Dunham had 9 aces, 5 kills and 5 blocks.

M’burg improves to 4-5 and 3-3 in the OHC.

JH volleyball

Graham 8th graders beat Greenon, 25-6, 23-25.

JH cross country

The West Liberty-Salem girls junior high cross country team won the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Tuesday.

Katelyn Stapleton (1st, 11:43), Megan Adams (2nd), Madison Bahan (3rd), Mandilyn Weaver (6th), Haley Smith (7th), Maria Henderson (21st), Lili Davis (48th), Micah Stoner (50th) and Olivia Neer (52nd) all ran for the Tigers.

The West Liberty-Salem boys junior high cross country team won the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Tuesday.

Dylan Lauck (1st, 11:35), Isaac Brown (7th), Hayden Kennedy (8th), Tate Yoder (9th), Isaac Reames (12th), Owen Johnson (24th), Aiden Estep (34th), Elliott Hagar (41st), Grant Schoenleben (43rd), Gavin Schoenleben (57th) and Cody Matthews-Moore (66th) all ran for the Tigers.

JH football

Northwestern beat Urbana, 40-14. Trey Williams had a touchdown run and Ian Barrett added a touchdown run for UJHS.

Schedule changes

Some upcoming WL-S soccer and volleyball matches have been moved. Check with the school for more information.

