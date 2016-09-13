UU plays to 1-1 draw with Mercyhurst

Senior Nathan Jones set a season high in saves and helped Urbana University (2-1-1) fend off a furious Mercyhurst (2-2-1) attack in a 1-1 overtime draw Tuesday afternoon at UU Stadium.

The Lakers recorded a dizzying 28 shots and Jones prevented 10 from scoring between the pipes, as the visitors pressured the Blue Knights during the majority of the contest.

Jones worked his way into second place for most career saves by a UU keeper, now with 232 stops. He also finished two saves off his career-best 12 saves against West Virginia Wesleyan in his freshman year.

UU benefitted from a Lewis Dunne goal in the 31st minute, his first of the season, off a penalty kick and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Blue Knights totaled 16 shots and had three on goal, led by freshman Jasminko Dizdarevic, who registered five shots. Jordan Coxall, Ebenezer Agyeman and Jake Wischmeier each had two shots.

Mercyhurst finally found the back of the net in the 78th minute on a header by Michael Dirienzo.

UU had chances toward the end of regulation with four shots over the final 12 minutes, but couldn’t put a ball through the keeper.

Both teams received three cautions and the Lakers worked an 8-3 advantage on corner kicks.

UU will quickly return to action on Thursday against Concord. The conference matchup is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. inside UU Stadium.