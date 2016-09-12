Ward takes 2016 Late Model Championship

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway fans were treated to a full day of racing Sunday that started with an emotional tribute to the 9/11 attack that stunned everyone worldwide 15 years ago. Shady Bowl promoter Rick Young put the tribute together with the help of local racers. Racers came down on the track from the pit area to take several laps with some cars displaying the American flag with the National Anthem played. It was also Kids Night with big wheel races and a Penny Scramble. The racing ended with three divisions crowning their 2016 champions.

The late model feature saw Urbana resident Mike Ward power his Fetz Plumbing backed racer to the feature win, as he was able to hold off Jacob Muncy to notch his fourth feature win of the season. The win locked up the championship for Ward. Ross Klingelhofer, Buddy Townsend and Russ Bobb rounded out the top five. Fast qualifier Kenny George won the dash, with Caleb Reschar and Bobb winning heat races.

In modified action Brad Yelton of Bellefontaine was able to hold off fast qualifier Greg Stapleton to win his first feature of the season. Yelton was behind the wheel of the Redskin Motorsports entry sponsored by Continental Express. Greg Jackson was third, with Chris Parker fourth and Logan McPherson fifth. Mike Carroll won the dash, with heat honors going to Steve Snapp and Brian Brandyberry. Carroll was declared the track champion.

The street stock field saw 27 cars take the green flag for the feature. The pace was slowed several times by spins and crashes. When the dust had settled Jim Lewis Jr. of Fairborn was posing in victory lane in his family owned Rubber Seal backed Camaro. The win was the first of the season for Lewis in the street stocks. Buck Purtee, Josh Sage, Rodney Roush and James Harding rounded out the top five. Rob Schaeff was fast qualifier, with Sage winning the dash. Heat checkereds went to Roush, Aliza Snapp and Mathew Parsons. The final point tally ended up a tie between Roush and Purtee. The tiebreaker was feature wins, with Roush having four wins and Purtee two. It was the fifth track championship for Roush.

The compact 40-lap feature was won by Columbus driver Ryan Smith in his Eddie’s Autobody sponsored Cavalier. It was the first career win at Shady Bowl for Smith. Jimmy Devuono was second, with fast qualifier Larry Adams third. Nick Barrett and Bill McElfresh rounded out the top five. The dash win went to Devuono, with Bill McElfresh and Dillon Higgenbotham taking heat wins.

Justin Neese was the winner of the spectator drag races.

This Saturday the COLA late models will return for their third event of the season. The All-American Compact Challenge will also be on the schedule. This annual 1000-lap event will pay $1,000 to win.

The modifieds will also be running along with the pure stocks and spectator drags. It will be the final points race for the pure stocks. The tire rule for modifieds will see American Racer 970, Hoosier 970 or Hoosier D800 permitted. Racing will start at 7 p.m.