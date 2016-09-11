WL-S girls cross country team sharp at Tiffin

TIFFIN – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team placed 8th out of 53 teams in the D-III Girls Tiffin Carnival race on Saturday. The Tiffin Carnival is the second largest cross country meet in the country with over 4,000 runners competing.

Junior Reghan Bieleski powered the Big Orange, placing 8th (19:47.4) in the field of 373 runners. Also placing for WL-S were Grace Adams in 51st (21:13.1), Kiana Reames in 73rd (21:49.4), Jenna Magnuson in 104th (22.22.8), Lydia Moell in 135th (22:56.1), Payton Umphries in 160th (23:18.8) and Lauren Fowler in 211th (24:16.8).

The Tigers’ jayvee team competed in the B race and placing 35th overall. Julie Parker was the top WL-S finisher in 166th place (24:55) followed by Savannah Weaver in 183rd (25:30.4), Anna Louden in 220th (27:26.2), Tory Pawelko in 229th (27:41.0) and Mikaela Holdridge in 253rd (31:38.6).

“This was a good confidence booster for us. We’re improving with every race and the girls are proving to themselves they can compete with the best in the state. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, but we’re headed in the right direction,” WL-S Coach Ann Vogel said.

The Tiger boys team finished 20th out of 44 teams.

Michael Conley (53rd, 17:46) and Nick Williams (54th, 17:46) led the team. Noah Smith (63rd, 17:55), Charlie Williams (180th, 19:29), Isaac Smith (207th, 19:57), Bryan Woods (214th, 20:00) and Caleb Siegenthaler (249th, 20:36) also ran. Matthew Loffing participated on the jayvee squad.

WL-S hosts the Ohio Caverns Max Evans Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24th.

Urbana volleyball wins

Urbana defeated Triad, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For UHS, Hunter Rogan had 28 kills and 9 digs, Megan Ridder had 5 kills, Bridget Ofori had 4 kills, Taylor Adams had 35 assists and 4 aces and Olivia Dunham had 16 digs and 3 aces.

The UHS jayvees won, 14-25, 25-22, 25-11.

For UHS, Maddy Johnson had 11 aces, 8 digs and 4 kills, Sam Zaborowski had 5 kills and Jessica Murray had 5 aces and 7 digs.

The UHS freshmen lost to London 25-8, 25-7.

Mechanicsburg wins in soccer

Mechanicsburg defeated Springfield, 3-1, in girls soccer.

For M’burg. Tori Jacobs scored 3 goals and had 4 additional shots on goal. Skyler Campbell had two assists and Sky Apthorpe had an assist.

Morgan Hamby had 24 saves for the Indians.

Graham girls win

Graham defeated Greenville, 4-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Natalie Woodward scored 3 goals and Taylor White also scored. Alli Neeld, Lexi Neeld and Woodward had assists.

The Falcons (3-2-1) play at Kenton Ridge on Wednesday.

WL-S jayvee wins

West Liberty-Salem beat Coldwater, 2-0, in jayvee girls soccer.

Caidryn Wade and Addie Johnson scored for the Tigers. Rylie Brown had an assist and Rachel McGill made 3 saves.

JH cross country

The WL-S middle school girls team won the Spencerville Invitational.

Katelyn Stapleton won the race in 12:09, setting a course and meet record. Megan Adams was 2nd (12:27) and Madison Bahan was 6th (13:05). Mandilyn Weaver, Hallie Smith, Maria Henderson, Olivia Neer, Lili Davis and Micah Stoner also ran.

The middle school boys were 6th.

Dylan Lauck was 11th in 12:41. Hayden Kennedy, Isaac Brown, Tate Yoder, Isaac Reames, Owen Johnson, Aiden Estep, Grant Schoenleben, Elliott Hagar and Hayden Miller also ran.

JH volleyball

Graham 8th grade volleyball defeated Northwestern 25-10, 25-14. Dori Wilson had 16 points for GJHS.