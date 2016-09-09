Mechanicsburg downs Triad in OHC volleyball

Mechanicsburg defeated Triad in OHC volleyball, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 15-13.

For the Indians (2-3, 2-2), Ceci Link had 37 assists and 4 digs, Miranda Lauchard had 7 digs and 4 aces, Mary Mayo had 12 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks and Emma Dunham added 16 kills, 8 blocks and 2 aces.

For the Cardinals, Madison Dolby had 19 kills and 16 digs, Sydney Propst had 25 digs, Kendell Hughes had 7 blocks and Caleigh Phelps had 18 assists.

JH football

The Triad junior high football team hosted the Greeneview Rams on Thursday, falling 47-0.

J.C. Alexander hit on 4 of 9 passes for 38 yards, and ran for 31 yards on 7 carries to lead the Cardinals, who host Northeastern on Thursday.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 8th graders defeated Cedarville, 25-17, 11-25, 25-21. For the Tigers (3-3), Olivia Muirhead delivered 6 aces, Emily Scott and Selena Weaver each had three aces, Kaliegh Wilcox served two and Alexa Stoll and Madeline Hutton each added one. Olivia Muirhead, Selena Weaver, Makena Gardner and Madeline Hutton all had kills for the Tigers.

The WL-S 7th graders won 25-17, 16-25, 25-23.

Adult softball

Late Summer League scores were

STRiV/CEI 12, L & R Drywall 7; Dan King Express 12, Hiles & Son Excavating 1.