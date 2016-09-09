Hillclimbers fall to Greenville, 21-0

GREENVILLE – Urbana slipped to 1-2 overall after a 21-0 loss to Greenville Friday night in non-league football.

The teams played a tight first half as Greenville went into the locker room holding a 7-0 lead.

Greenville (2-1) increased its lead to 14-0 early in the third quarter, and the home team took a 21-0 lead in the fourth period.

Urbana plays at Ben Logan next Friday night.

Lehman 63, Graham 14

ST. PARIS – Lehman Catholic beat winless Graham, 63-14, Friday night in non-league football.

Lehman jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the first quarter. Owen Smith started Lehman’s scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead after a failed extra-point kick. Graham fumbled away the kickoff return and Lehman capitalized on the error with a 26-yard TD pass from quarterback Elliott Gilardi to Smith. After the kick, Lehman led 13-0.

Graham brought the home crowd alive when Tyler Powell intercepted a Gilardi pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked, but the Falcons were on the scoreboard, 13-6.

Lehman scored two more times in the first quarter – a 35-yard TD pass from Gilardi to Kameron Lee and a Dylan Arnold fumble recovery for a touchdown – to take a 27-6 lead. Graham answered with a 65-yard TD pass from quarterback Gage Braun to Powell with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Lehman opened the second period with a botched punt that Graham claimed for a safety after a Cavalier batted the errant pigskin out of the back of the end zone. The Falcons were still threatening, down 27-14 with 11:54 to play in the second quarter.

But Lehman was too powerful to stay bottled up for long. The Cavs scored two key times before the intermission – including a 50-yard TD run by Jacob Earhart and an Earhart one-yard TD plunge – for a 42-14 Lehman lead at the half.

The second half was more of the same as Lehman took a 56-14 lead after three periods.

Graham (0-3) hosts Bellefontaine next Friday night.

Mechanicsburg 40, Northwestern 6

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg had little trouble with winless Northwestern Friday night as the Indians rolled to a 40-6 victory in non-league football.

Led by quarterback Kaleb Romero, the Indians owned a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, then exploded to a 26-0 lead by the half.

Romero rushed for 145 yards and three TDs and passed for 186 yards and another score.

Joey Mascadri added two rushing TDs for Mechanicsburg.

The Indians had 478 total yards compared to 53 for the Warriors (0-3).

Mechanicsburg (3-0) hosts Cedarville next Friday night in OHC action.

Fairbanks 48, Triad 7

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks knocked off winless Triad, 48-7, Friday night in non-league football.

Fairbanks quarterback Kyle Warner was hot right from the beginning of the game, connecting on a pair of TD passes in the first quarter.

Warner tossed another TD pass early in the second quarter, and the Panthers (2-1) went on to score on a 10-yard run and another pass to close out the first half with a 35-0 lead.

Warner added a TD pass and a scoring run to put the Panthers on top, 48-0, after three periods.

The Cardinals (0-3) earned their first points of the season on the last offensive play of the game when quarterback Briley Harlan connected with Derek McCall on an 18-yard TD pass.

Fairbanks had 404 total yards compared to 156 for Triad.

Triad plays at Greeneview next Friday night in OHC action.

Graham defensive back John Hess (28) breaks up a pass intended for Lehman receiver Michael Bunker (99) during Friday night’s game at GHS. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Graham_Lehman1.jpg Graham defensive back John Hess (28) breaks up a pass intended for Lehman receiver Michael Bunker (99) during Friday night’s game at GHS. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen