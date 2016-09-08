No. 12 UU falls to 2nd-ranked Charleston, 4-1

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The 12th-ranked Urbana University men’s soccer team fell in a heavyweight matchup, 4-1, on the road against second-ranked Charleston at Schoenbaum Stadium.

It was the Mountain East Conference opener for the top-ranked teams in the Atlantic Region as UU fell to 2-1-0 overall and 0-1-0 in league play. Charleston improved to 3-0-0, 1-0-0.

The Blue Knights were without reigning MEC Defensive Player of the Week, goalie Nathan Jones, and senior Marcus Fallenbeck made his second career start against the Golden Eagles.

Charleston got on the board right away on a header in the third minute, but Fallenbeck and the Blue Knights regrouped and maintained the 1-0 deficit heading into halftime.

The second half continued at a competitive pace until the Golden Eagles went up 2-0 in the 66th minute.

However, UU’s Thibaut Bourrier trimmed the deficit back down to one just a few minutes later.

It was Bourrier’s second goal in his first three games for the Blue and Grey, and also the first UU goal scored on Charleston since 2014. UU was shut out in three matchups during last year’s campaign.

Fallenbeck held his own between the pipes before the Golden Eagles outpaced UU with two more goals down the stretch. The senior finished with a career-high three saves.

The Blue Knights limited the Golden Eagles to seven shots on goal, which were three less than UC’s average entering the match.

UU also closed the match with a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks. Three of the Blue Knights’ six shot attempts were on goal.

UU returns home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a non-league matchup against Mercyhurst at 4 p.m. UU defeated the Lakers 1-0 on the road last season.