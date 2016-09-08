Pigskin Picks

It wasn’t quite perfection, but we’ll gladly take a 4-1 record in our picks last week.

Our only miss came on West Liberty-Salem’s home loss to Ben Logan.

For the season, we are now 10-1 overall.

Oh well, maybe we can get back to perfection this week.

Tonight’s Games

Urbana (1-1) at Greenville (1-1) – The Hillclimbers’ 30-9 loss to Stebbins last week was actually a little closer than the final score would indicate.

Greenville is also 1-1, and since it is the home team, we’re picking GHS to win in what could be a close one.

Lehman Catholic (0-2) at Graham (0-2) – The Falcons also seem to be improved, although it’s not translating into wins yet.

Lehman has lost to a pair of strong opponents to open the season, so we’re going with the Cavaliers to prevail.

Mechanicsburg (2-0) at Northwestern (0-2) – The Indians have a chance to win a state title this season. Northwestern will be lucky to win a couple of games.

In other words, we’re picking Mechanicsburg to win big in this one.

Fairbanks (1-1) at Triad (0-2) – Things aren’t going well for Triad so far this season.

The Cardinals have been out-scored, 96-0, in two games covering six quarters.

We’re going with Fairbanks to prevail.

Kenton Ridge (1-1) at WL-S (0-2) – The last time the Tigers started a season 0-2, Bill Clinton was in the White House.

Kenton Ridge is also struggling after getting blown out at Indian Lake last week.

This one is probably a toss-up, so we’re picking WL-S to win in a thriller.

Saturday’s Game

West Virginia State (0-1) at Urbana U. (0-1) – The Blue Knights opened the season on Sept. 1 with a 44-24 loss at Glenville State, although UU did make a nice comeback after falling behind, 27-3, in the first half.

This game is likely another toss-up … we’ll go with West Virginia State to prevail by a hair.

By Steve Stout sstout@urbanacitizen.com

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @udcstout

