UHS prevails in volleyball

Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

For UHS (4-3), Hunter Rogan had 21 kills and 10 digs, Mackenzie Bean had 10 kills, Megan Ridder had 6 kills, Bridget Ofori had 5 kills, Taylor Adams had 36 assists and Olivia Dunham added 16 digs.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-10, 25-16.

For UHS, Sam Zaborowski had 4 kills and Gracie Troyer had 3 kills, 2 aces and 5 assists.

UHS falls in tennis

Urbana lost to Shawnee, 3-2, in CBC girls tennis on Thursday.

At 1st singles, Haylee Johns lost, 6-4, 6-2.

At 2nd singles, Morgan Lattimer won, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

At 3rd singles, Katie Asper lost, 6-2, 6-1.

At 1st doubles, Bri Ussher and Olivia Krieger won, 6-4, 6-2.

At 2nd doubles, Rachel Pickering and Ashlyn Dunn lost, 6-0, 6-2.

WL-S wins in soccer

WL-S defeated Fairbanks, 6-1, in girls soccer.

Scoring goals for WL-S were Taylor Lauck (2), Ally Smth, Gabby Hollar, Dierdre McGill and Laine Godwin.

Smith, Lily Yoder, Mikalia McIntosh and Ashley Rabenstein added assists.

Paige Shafer had 4 saves in goal.

WL-S (5-1) plays at Graham on Sept. 17 at 5:30.

M’burg prevails in soccer

Mechanicsburg beat Madison Plains, 9-1, in girls soccer.

Tori Jacobs scored 3 goals, had 7 additional shots on goal, and two assists. Megan Hux had one goal and two additional shots on goal. Skyler Campbell had 3 goals scored and 7 additional shots on goal. Maggie Blanton had one goal and 4 additional shots on goal. Freshman Kasey Schipfer had one goal scored and Chloe Jacobs had one assist.

Keeper Morgan Hamby had two shots on goal and 8 saves.

Indians win in golf

Mechanicsburg defeated Fairbanks, 181-187, in boys golf on Wednesday.

Caleb Westfall shot a 42 and Keane Dunn shot a 43 for the Indians. David McMahill shot 47, Jack Shoemaker carded a 49, Corey Bogan recorded a 52 and Trent Huemmer had a 77.

M’burg (25-5, 6-1 OHC) hosts Fairbanks and Catholic Central on Monday.

Triad girls win

Triad defeated Mechanicsburg and Catholic Central in a girls golf tri-match. Triad shot a 231, M’burg had a 241 and Catholic Central had two girls total 82 shots.

Triad was led by Jess Woodard’s 56. Kallie Smith shot a 57, Macy Linscott had a 58 and Lexi Moore carded a 60.

Mechanicsburg was led by Dodie Howell’s 53. Ashley Baumgardner shot a 60, Harley Ferguson had a 63 and Madison Boggs had a 65.

Freeman runs for UHS

Urbana competed in the Fairborn Invitational cross country meet. Alec Freeman finished 27th in 20:07.

JH cross country

Urbana competed in the Fairborn Invitational cross country meet.

Brayden Stouffer was 56th in a time of 14:11.

The girls team finished second.

Erika Arnett was 6th in 13:58 and Paige Deere was 7th in 13:58. Bree Stouffer (13th, 14:25), Kaeliegh Bean (20th, 14:56) and Makenna Radford (29th, 15:31) also scored. Grace Hepp, Sam Rooney, Jenny Zaborowski and Stephanie Selvaggio also ran.

JH football

Graham beat Northeastern, 20-8, in 7th grade football. Standouts for GJHS were Zach Vanscoy, T.J. Fox, Jayden Sells and Zach Mitchem.

Graham’s Carly Carafa makes a diving dig Thursday night versus Benjamin Logan while teammate Claire Comer (10) watches. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Carafa090816.jpg Graham’s Carly Carafa makes a diving dig Thursday night versus Benjamin Logan while teammate Claire Comer (10) watches.