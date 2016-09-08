UHS prevails in volleyball

Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.
For UHS (4-3), Hunter Rogan had 21 kills and 10 digs, Mackenzie Bean had 10 kills, Megan Ridder had 6 kills, Bridget Ofori had 5 kills, Taylor Adams had 36 assists and Olivia Dunham added 16 digs.
Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-10, 25-16.
For UHS, Sam Zaborowski had 4 kills and Gracie Troyer had 3 kills, 2 aces and 5 assists.
UHS falls in tennis
Urbana lost to Shawnee, 3-2, in CBC girls tennis on Thursday.
At 1st singles, Haylee Johns lost, 6-4, 6-2.
At 2nd singles, Morgan Lattimer won, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
At 3rd singles, Katie Asper lost, 6-2, 6-1.
At 1st doubles, Bri Ussher and Olivia Krieger won, 6-4, 6-2.
At 2nd doubles, Rachel Pickering and Ashlyn Dunn lost, 6-0, 6-2.
WL-S wins in soccer
WL-S defeated Fairbanks, 6-1, in girls soccer.
Scoring goals for WL-S were Taylor Lauck (2), Ally Smth, Gabby Hollar, Dierdre McGill and Laine Godwin.
Smith, Lily Yoder, Mikalia McIntosh and Ashley Rabenstein added assists.
Paige Shafer had 4 saves in goal.
WL-S (5-1) plays at Graham on Sept. 17 at 5:30.
M’burg prevails in soccer
Mechanicsburg beat Madison Plains, 9-1, in girls soccer.
Tori Jacobs scored 3 goals, had 7 additional shots on goal, and two assists. Megan Hux had one goal and two additional shots on goal. Skyler Campbell had 3 goals scored and 7 additional shots on goal. Maggie Blanton had one goal and 4 additional shots on goal. Freshman Kasey Schipfer had one goal scored and Chloe Jacobs had one assist.
Keeper Morgan Hamby had two shots on goal and 8 saves.
Indians win in golf
Mechanicsburg defeated Fairbanks, 181-187, in boys golf on Wednesday.
Caleb Westfall shot a 42 and Keane Dunn shot a 43 for the Indians. David McMahill shot 47, Jack Shoemaker carded a 49, Corey Bogan recorded a 52 and Trent Huemmer had a 77.
M’burg (25-5, 6-1 OHC) hosts Fairbanks and Catholic Central on Monday.
Triad girls win
Triad defeated Mechanicsburg and Catholic Central in a girls golf tri-match. Triad shot a 231, M’burg had a 241 and Catholic Central had two girls total 82 shots.
Triad was led by Jess Woodard’s 56. Kallie Smith shot a 57, Macy Linscott had a 58 and Lexi Moore carded a 60.
Mechanicsburg was led by Dodie Howell’s 53. Ashley Baumgardner shot a 60, Harley Ferguson had a 63 and Madison Boggs had a 65.
Freeman runs for UHS
Urbana competed in the Fairborn Invitational cross country meet. Alec Freeman finished 27th in 20:07.
JH cross country
Urbana competed in the Fairborn Invitational cross country meet.
Brayden Stouffer was 56th in a time of 14:11.
The girls team finished second.
Erika Arnett was 6th in 13:58 and Paige Deere was 7th in 13:58. Bree Stouffer (13th, 14:25), Kaeliegh Bean (20th, 14:56) and Makenna Radford (29th, 15:31) also scored. Grace Hepp, Sam Rooney, Jenny Zaborowski and Stephanie Selvaggio also ran.
JH football
Graham beat Northeastern, 20-8, in 7th grade football. Standouts for GJHS were Zach Vanscoy, T.J. Fox, Jayden Sells and Zach Mitchem.