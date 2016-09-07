Racing will be held on Sunday at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway has switched from Saturday night racing to Sunday afternoon for this weekend only. The move was made to allow fans and drivers to attend races at Columbus Motor Speedway.

The capital city oval will close Saturday after racing every year for 71 years. The Sunday race will feature the late models, modifieds, street stocks, compacts and spectator drag cars. It will mark the final points race for late models, modifieds and street stocks. The compacts will race 40 laps for $400 to win. Pit gates will open at noon, with qualifying at 2 p.m. and racing at 3 p.m. The kids’ Big Wheel Races and Penny Scrambles that were rained out earlier will also be on the schedule.

Racing will resume the next Saturday night when the COLA Late Model Series returns along with the modifieds. In addition it will mark the running of the All-American Compact Challenge. The race will be a 100-lapper paying $1,000 to win. The pure stocks will also be on the schedule as they will compete in the final points race for their division. Racing will start at 7 p.m.