Bengals still in search of playoff victory

Another NFL season is set to begin, which likely means another NFL season of frustration for fans of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, the Bengals went 12-4 in the regular season, arguably had the most talent of any team in the league and still couldn’t win a playoff game.

Actually, Cincy had a playoff game won until it self-destructed in the final moments against the Steelers.

That loss should have cost head coach Marvin Lewis his job, but not in Cincinnati.

Overall, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs.

The Bengals still have a lot of talent back this season, although they did lose some key players to free agency and injuries have been a problem in the preseason. Also, the schedule is a killer, especially in the first half of the season.

So, a Cincinnati team with a bit less depth will take the field this season, and it could again reach the playoffs.

Will the Bengals finally win a playoff game? I’d say it’s a safe bet that they will not.

In Cleveland, the Browns have shaken up their roster under first-year head coach Hue Jackson.

I doubt that RG3 is the long-term answer at quarterback, but I think Jackson can return the franchise to respectability if he’s given the time.

Here are my fearless predictions for the 2016 NFL season:

AFC East: New England, New York Jets, Buffalo, Miami

AFC North: Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Cleveland

AFC South: Indianapolis, Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee

AFC West: Kansas City, Oakland, Denver, San Diego

NFC East: New York Giants, Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia

NFC North: Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota, Chicago

NFC South: Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay

NFC West: Arizona, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco

––––

Trivia Time – Sam Snead never won a U.S. Open title, although he did finish second four times.

This week’s question – When was the last year the Cleveland Browns had a winning record?

By Steve Stout sstout@urbanacitizen.com

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @udcstout

