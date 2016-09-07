Hollar leads WL-S girls to victory

WL-S defeated Botkins, 3-0, in non-league girls soccer.

The game was called at the half due to injury.

Scoring goals for WL-S were Gabby Hollar (2) and Caidryn Wade.

Kennedie Cox had an assist for the Tigers (4-1).

The WL-S jayvees defeated Emmanuel Christian, 4-1.

UHS girls fall

Greenon defeated Urbana, 2-0, in girls soccer on Wednesday.

Urbana’s Magdline Perry had 8 saves in goal.

“The girls lost a tough game to a very quality opponent,” said UHS Coach Brandon Deskins. “We played very hard and it was a 50/50 game. We just came up on the short end of some bad breaks tonight.”

In boys soccer, UHS and Greenon played to a 2-2 tie.

WL-S boys prevail

The Tigers won their 4th boys soccer game in a row, defeating Northeastern, 9-0. It was the Tigers’ third shutout in a row.

Raiph Levan led the Tigers in scoring with 3 goals and 1 assist. Neil Markin had 2 goals and 1 assist. Ian Wolfe had 1 goal and 2 assists. Jacob VanHorn, Daniel Lehman and Mason Woodruff each had 1 goal. Ethan Cole, Isaac Kauffman, Christian Parker and Jordan Smith each had 1 assist.

The Tigers host league-leading Fairbanks on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

UHS falls in tennis

Urbana lost to Kenton Ridge, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis.

At first singles, Haylee Johns lost, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Morgan Lattimer lost, 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Katie Asper lost, 6-0, 6-0.

At 1st doubles, Bri Ussher and Olivia Krieger lost, 6-1, 6-3.

At 2nd doubles, Rachel Pickering and Ashlyn Dunn lost, 6-3, 6-4.

The Climbers host Shawnee on Thursday at 5 p.m.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 8th graders defeated Madison Plains, 25-16, 14-25, 25-11. For the Tigers (2-3), Kaleigh Wilcox, Emily Scott, Emily Bolton and Hannah Jones all put up aces. Olivia Muirhead, Selena Weaver, Hannah Bowman, and Madeline Hutton all had kills.

The WL-S 7th graders lost, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16. Kierra Gilroy had four aces for the Tigers (1-4) and Ali Gault added a kill.

The Graham 8th grade volleyball team beat Indian Lake, 27-25, 25-21.

Adult softball

Late Summer Softball League scores were Hiles & Son Excavating 15, Urbana Amvets 3; L&R Drywall 8, Hiles & Son Excavating 13; STRiV/CEI 14, Dan King Express 18.