Urbana falls in volleyball

Urbana lost to Lehman Catholic, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Tuesday.
For UHS (3-3, 1-1), Hunter Rogan had 20 kills and 21 digs, Olivia Dunham had 22 digs and Taylor Adams had 27 assists.
Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-18, 25-16.
For UHS, Jessica Murray had 3 aces and 8 digs and Gracie Troyer had 2 kills and 10 digs.
M’burg golfers win
Mechanicsburg defeated Triad 179-182 in boys golf.
For the Indians, Caleb Westfall shot 41, Keane Dunn had a 45, Jack Shoemaker recorded a 46 and Corey Bogan carded a 47.
For the Cardinals, Caleb Young shot 37 to claim medalist honors. Alec Ober shot 41, Creighton Bradley had a 49 and Braxton Perry shot 55.
Triad girls prevail
Triad defeated Northeastern in girls golf at National Links, 230-251. Triad (6-3 OHC) was led by match medalist Macy Linscott with a 53. Kayleigh Boldman had a 57, Jess Woodard a 59, Lexi Moore a 61, Jen Pelfrey a 63 and Kallie Smith a 69.
UHS-Greenville info
For those of you who plan on attending the Urbana High School football game at Greenville Friday night, Greenville charges $8 at the gate. Greenville has given the Urbana Athletic Department presale tickets to sell. Presale adult tickets are $6, presale student tickets are $4.
They will not accept Urbana’s student presale tickets at the game.
JH football
Graham beat Urbana, 60-8. Kendall Dobie had a rushing TD for Urbana.