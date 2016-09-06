Urbana falls in volleyball

Urbana lost to Lehman Catholic, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Tuesday.

For UHS (3-3, 1-1), Hunter Rogan had 20 kills and 21 digs, Olivia Dunham had 22 digs and Taylor Adams had 27 assists.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-18, 25-16.

For UHS, Jessica Murray had 3 aces and 8 digs and Gracie Troyer had 2 kills and 10 digs.

M’burg golfers win

Mechanicsburg defeated Triad 179-182 in boys golf.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall shot 41, Keane Dunn had a 45, Jack Shoemaker recorded a 46 and Corey Bogan carded a 47.

For the Cardinals, Caleb Young shot 37 to claim medalist honors. Alec Ober shot 41, Creighton Bradley had a 49 and Braxton Perry shot 55.

Triad girls prevail

Triad defeated Northeastern in girls golf at National Links, 230-251. Triad (6-3 OHC) was led by match medalist Macy Linscott with a 53. Kayleigh Boldman had a 57, Jess Woodard a 59, Lexi Moore a 61, Jen Pelfrey a 63 and Kallie Smith a 69.

UHS-Greenville info

For those of you who plan on attending the Urbana High School football game at Greenville Friday night, Greenville charges $8 at the gate. Greenville has given the Urbana Athletic Department presale tickets to sell. Presale adult tickets are $6, presale student tickets are $4.

They will not accept Urbana’s student presale tickets at the game.

JH football

Graham beat Urbana, 60-8. Kendall Dobie had a rushing TD for Urbana.

The West Liberty-Salem forwards attack, led by Gabby Hollar (7) in the center. The Tigers were relentless against Botkins on Tuesday, pushing the ball repeatedly toward the Trojans' goal.