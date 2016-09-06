Posted on by

Urbana falls in volleyball


Citizen staff report

The West Liberty-Salem forwards attack, led by Gabby Hollar (7) in the center. The Tigers were relentless against Botkins on Tuesday, pushing the ball repeatedly toward the Trojans’ goal.


Urbana lost to Lehman Catholic, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Tuesday.

For UHS (3-3, 1-1), Hunter Rogan had 20 kills and 21 digs, Olivia Dunham had 22 digs and Taylor Adams had 27 assists.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-18, 25-16.

For UHS, Jessica Murray had 3 aces and 8 digs and Gracie Troyer had 2 kills and 10 digs.

M’burg golfers win

Mechanicsburg defeated Triad 179-182 in boys golf.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall shot 41, Keane Dunn had a 45, Jack Shoemaker recorded a 46 and Corey Bogan carded a 47.

For the Cardinals, Caleb Young shot 37 to claim medalist honors. Alec Ober shot 41, Creighton Bradley had a 49 and Braxton Perry shot 55.

Triad girls prevail

Triad defeated Northeastern in girls golf at National Links, 230-251. Triad (6-3 OHC) was led by match medalist Macy Linscott with a 53. Kayleigh Boldman had a 57, Jess Woodard a 59, Lexi Moore a 61, Jen Pelfrey a 63 and Kallie Smith a 69.

UHS-Greenville info

For those of you who plan on attending the Urbana High School football game at Greenville Friday night, Greenville charges $8 at the gate. Greenville has given the Urbana Athletic Department presale tickets to sell. Presale adult tickets are $6, presale student tickets are $4.

They will not accept Urbana’s student presale tickets at the game.

JH football

Graham beat Urbana, 60-8. Kendall Dobie had a rushing TD for Urbana.

