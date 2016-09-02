WL-S beats Central for first time in boys soccer

For the first time in program history, the West Liberty-Salem boys soccer team defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 1-0, on a Neil Markin goal from an Ethan Cole assist. The two teams have been playing twice a year in the OHC since 2001. In that time, SCC has won two state championships.

The score was 0-0 at half. Markin’s goal came a few minutes after he scored the apparent go-ahead goal off an Ian Wolfe corner kick. However, that goal was called back due to a foul.

Elias Kirker-Napiorkowski had six saves in the net for the Tigers (3-1, 2-0).

WL-S plays at Northeastern at on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Triad falls in golf

Triad’s boys golf team lost to Greeneview, 157-177. Triad (1-7 OHC) was led by Alec Ober’s 40. Caleb Young had a 43, Derek Bruce a 47, Braxton Perry a 47 and Creighton Bradley a 51.

Triad’s girls golf team lost to Greeneview, 206-222. Triad was led by match medalist Macy Linscott, who had a 44. Kayleigh Boldman had a 55, Jess Woodard a 61, Jen Pelfrey a 62 and Kallie Smith a 65.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 8th graders lost to Catholic Central, 25-16, 25-23. For the Tigers, Kaleigh Wilcox Emily Scott, Selena Weaver and Olivia Muirhead all put up aces.

The WL-S 7th graders won, 25-20, 25-6. Kierra Gilroy delivered 24 points for the Tigers.

JH football

WL-S defeated Southeastern, 30-0.

Nick Burden guided the offense with three touchdown passes (a 74-yarder and a 43-yarder to Tanner LeVan and a 64-yarder to Isaiah McGill).

Jace Wade ran for a touchdown and led the Tigers (1-1) on the ground with 91 rushing yards.

Burden added to the scoring with 2 two-point conversion runs and a two-point pass play to Tyler Douthwaite.

Adult softball

Scores from the Men’s Late Summer League were STRiV/CEI 7 Forfeit, Urbana Amvets 0; L & R Drywall 21, STRiV/CEI 20; Dan King Express 14, L & R Drywall 12.