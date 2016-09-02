Urbana falls to visiting Stebbins, 30-9

Stebbins jumped out to an early 16-0 lead en route to a 30-9 non-league victory over host Urbana Friday night in the Hillclimbers’ home opener.

The visitors started with a 55-yard touchdown quickly followed by a safety for a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the 7:00 mark of the second quarter, Stebbins’ David Hickey jolted 54 yards for a touchdown on 4th-and-11 in what looked to be a punt formation. The extra-point kick was good and the Indians were up 16-0.

Urbana showed its might when quarterback Preston Shields scored on a 3-yard keeper with 2:21 to play in the second quarter. Shields’ TD was set up by a costly defensive pass interference penalty on Stebbins followed by a clutch shovel pass from Shields to Nick Dorsey that put the Hillclimbers in striking range at the Indian 8. Cooper Johnson nailed the point-after-touchdown and the home team trailed, 16-7.

Stebbins threatened to put the game out of reach before the intermission. A long pass from Hickey to Brady Wilson gave the visitors a first down at the UHS 10, but Stebbins had already used all but one of its time outs. This deficiency ended up costing the Indians, who powered in on the run just short of the goal line and could not realign in formation before time ran out in the half on 4th-and-5.

Trailing 16-7, the Hillclimbers were denied on a scoring drive to start the second half but Stebbins botched a snap to the punter and Urbana notched a safety, cutting the deficit to 16-9 with 5:28 to play in the third quarter.

Stebbins scored twice in the fourth quarter for the final margin of victory.

UHS (1-1) plays at Greenville next Friday night.

Ben Logan 28, WL-S 13

WEST LIBERTY – The Tigers slipped to 0-2 overall for the first time since 1999 after a 28-13 loss to Ben Logan Friday night in non-league football.

The Tigers (0-2) were held on downs on their opening possession at the BL 25, and the Raiders responded moments later when quarterback Trey Wilson scampered into the end zone from 12 yards out.

Ben Logan went up 14-0 early in the second quarter on Wilson’s 39-yard TD pass.

After a Wilson fumble deep in BL territory, WL-S quarterback Luke Woods scored from a yard out to make it 14-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Raiders (2-0) came right back as Wilson plowed into the end zone from five yards out with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter to make it 20-7.

WL-S’s Brandon Wolfe scored on a three-yard run with 10:01 remaining in the game to cut the BL lead to 20-13.

Less than a minute later, Wilson threw a 27-yard TD pass to give the Raiders a 28-13 lead.

Ben Logan sacked Woods seven times in the game.

WL-S hosts Kenton Ridge next Friday night.

Catholic Central 27, Graham 12

SPRINGFIELD – Catholic Central knocked off Graham, 27-12, Friday night in non-league football.

The Irish jumped out to a 21-6 lead, but Graham later rallied to make it 21-12.

Graham (0-2) hosts Lehman Catholic next Friday night.

North Union 47, Triad 0

NORTH UNION – Triad dropped to 0-2 under new coach Joe Cardinal after a 47-0 loss to North Union in non-league football Friday night.

The Cardinals were out-gained, 377 yards to 32.

Triad hosts Fairbanks next Friday night.

Stebbins quarterback David Hickey breaks a tackle by Urbana’s Max Niswonger (5) during Friday night’s game at UHS. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_urbanastebbins1.jpg Stebbins quarterback David Hickey breaks a tackle by Urbana’s Max Niswonger (5) during Friday night’s game at UHS. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen