Pigskin Picks

There’s no better way to start the high school football prognosticating season than perfection.

That’s right, we guessed correctly on all six picks last week, including Urbana University’s loss to Glenville State Thursday night.

Some of the games had to be played over two days due to lightning delays last Friday night, so that added to the fun.

Let’s see if we can find perfection again this week.

Tonight’s Games

Stebbins (0-1) at Urbana (1-0) – The Hillclimbers pulled out a thrilling come-from-behind win at London last week in a delayed game that didn’t end until almost midnight.

Stebbins lost its opener, so tonight’s matchup could be a toss-up.

We’re going with Stebbins to prevail, but it could be very close.

Riverside (1-0) at Mechanicsburg (1-0) – The Indians steam-rolled West Jefferson last week, as we expected.

Riverside is a very good team, but not good enough to beat Mechanicsburg.

We’re picking the Indians to win.

Graham (0-1) at Catholic Central (1-0) – Graham lost to Tipp last week by 39 points, and we know Catholic Central isn’t nearly as good as Tipp.

This game could be close, but we’re going with Central to prevail.

Ben Logan (1-0) at WL-S (0-1) – The Tigers played well in a 39-34 loss at Valley View last week in a contest that took two days to complete.

Ben Logan, meanwhile, crushed Fairbanks, 51-15, so tonight’s game could be another one of those close ones.

What the heck, we’re picking WL-S to win.

Triad (0-1) at North Union (1-0) – Things did not go well in Joe Cardinal’s debut as Triad’s head coach last week.

The Cardinals lost to Indian Lake, 49-0, in a game that was called due to a lightning delay after only two quarters.

Tonight’s contest could be a case of deja vu for Triad.

We’re going with North Union to prevail.

By Steve Stout sstout@civitasmedia.com

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @udcstout

