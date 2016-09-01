WL-S girls knock off Central

WL-S defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 3-2, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.
Gabby Hollar scored 2 goals for WL-S and Dierdre McGill added one.
Ally Smith had an assist and Paige Shafer had 10 saves in goal for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0).
M’burg girls fall
Greeneview beat Mechanicsburg, 5-1, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.
For the Indians, Tori Jacobs had 6 shots on goal and one assist, Kasey Schipfer had 3 shots on goal, Maggie Blanton had 2 shots on goal, Skyler Apthorpe had one goal scored and 4 additional shots on goal and keeper Morgan Hamby had 22 saves.
The Indians play at Graham on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Graham volleyball wins
Graham defeated Northwestern, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.
For Graham (2-2, 2-0), Carly Carafa had 21 kills and 8 digs, Claire Comer had 14 digs and 3 aces and Kaitlin Trace added 13 kills and 3 blocks.
M’burg volleyball prevails
Mechanicsburg beat Cedarville in OHC volleyball on Thursday.
For the Indians (1-2, 1-1), Cecilia Link had 25 assists.
WL-S golf wins
WL-S beat Cedarville, 167-188, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.
For WL-S (7-1 OHC), Kannon Stillings had a 39, Max Eggleston a 40, Dillon Callicoat a 41 and Logan Brown a 47.