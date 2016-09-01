WL-S girls knock off Central

WL-S defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 3-2, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

Gabby Hollar scored 2 goals for WL-S and Dierdre McGill added one.

Ally Smith had an assist and Paige Shafer had 10 saves in goal for the Tigers (3-1, 1-0).

M’burg girls fall

Greeneview beat Mechanicsburg, 5-1, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

For the Indians, Tori Jacobs had 6 shots on goal and one assist, Kasey Schipfer had 3 shots on goal, Maggie Blanton had 2 shots on goal, Skyler Apthorpe had one goal scored and 4 additional shots on goal and keeper Morgan Hamby had 22 saves.

The Indians play at Graham on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Graham volleyball wins

Graham defeated Northwestern, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

For Graham (2-2, 2-0), Carly Carafa had 21 kills and 8 digs, Claire Comer had 14 digs and 3 aces and Kaitlin Trace added 13 kills and 3 blocks.

M’burg volleyball prevails

Mechanicsburg beat Cedarville in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Indians (1-2, 1-1), Cecilia Link had 25 assists.

WL-S golf wins

WL-S beat Cedarville, 167-188, in OHC boys golf on Thursday.

For WL-S (7-1 OHC), Kannon Stillings had a 39, Max Eggleston a 40, Dillon Callicoat a 41 and Logan Brown a 47.

Urbana’s Morgan Lattimer returns a shot against Sidney earlier in the season. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MorganLattimerFILE.jpg Urbana’s Morgan Lattimer returns a shot against Sidney earlier in the season.