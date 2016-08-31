Urbana knocks off Graham in boys soccer

Urbana defeated Graham, 6-2, in CBC boys soccer on Wednesday.

For Graham, Hunter Kauffman had 2 goals.

​For UHS (2-2, 1-0), Cooper Johnson had 2 goals and Nick Agerter, Michael Trudo, Ethan Edwards and Ethan Burnside each had 1.

Edwards had one save and Tristin Williams had 4.

Triad wins in volleyball

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad varsity volleyball beat Kenton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13.

For the Cardinals, Tori Thomas had 10 points, Jennifer Sizemore had 9 points, Sydney Propst had 7 points and 9 digs, Caleigh Watson had 19 assists and Madison Dolby had 15 kills and 15 digs.

Triad’s jayvees won, 25-13, 25-19.

Triad golf loses

Triad was defeated by Fairbanks, 167-188, in non-league boys golf at Darby Creek on Wednesday.

For the Cardinals, Caleb Young had a 40, Alec Ober a 44, Zach Warner a 51 and Creighton Bradley a 53.

M’burg golf wins

Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern 168-194 on Wednesday.

Caleb Westfall and Keane Dunn each shot 38. Corey Bogan shot 44, Jack Shoemaker shot 48, David McMahill shot 53 and Trent Huemmer shot 78.

M’burg (23-5, 4-1 OHC) playst at Triad on Tuesday.

UHS tennis splits

The Urbana girls tennis team lost to Bellefontaine on Tuesday, 3-2, in CBC action.

Winning for the Climbers were Morgan Lattimer at 2nd singles, 6-1, 6-2, and the 1st doubles team of Bri Ussher and Olivia Krieger, 6-1, 6-1.

At second doubles, Rachel Pickering and Ashlyn Dunn lost in 3 sets.

On Wednesday, Urbana defeated Catholic Central, 4-1.

At 1st singles, Lattimer won 6-3, 6-3.

At 2nd singles, Katie Asper won 6-4, 6-0.

At 3rd singles, Ussher lost 6-2, 6-3.

At first doubles, Haylee Johns and Krieger won 6-1, 6-0.

At second doubles, Rachel Pickering and Kim Asper won 6-1, 6-0.

Adult softball

Late Summer League scores were Urbana Amvets 4, L & R Drywall 19; Dan King Express 21, Urbana Amvets 5; STRiV/CEI 6, Hiles & Son Excavating 16.

JH football

The WL-S 7th grade football team lost to Fort Loramie, 26-0.

The Tigers’ next game will be Sept. 13 vs. Indian Lake.

JH volleyball

The Graham 8th grade girls beat Bellefontaine, 25-18, 25-20.