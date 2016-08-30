Tigers win Logan County meet

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem won the Logan County cross country meet hosted by the Tigers at Ohio Caverns on Tuesday.

The boys were led by Noah Smith (2nd, 18:56), Michael Conley (3rd, 18:56) and Nick Williams (4th, 19:02). Charlie Williams (10th, 19:43) and Bryan Woods (14th, 20:44) rounded out the scoring, while Isaac Smith (20th), Matthew Loffing (22nd) and Caleb Siegenthaler (23rd) also ran.

Kaiden Forrer (16th, 21:05) and Eli O’Brien (17th, 21:11) competed for Triad.

The girls squad also won, with Grace Adams (1st, 20:40), Reghan Bieleski (2nd, 21:08), Kiana Reames (6th, 23:11), Lydia Moell (7th, 23:42) and Payton Umphries (8th, 23:45) providing the scoring. Lauren Fowler (11th), Sarah Painter (17th), Savannah Weaver (27th), Tory Pawelko (29th) and Mikaela Holdridge (40th) also ran.

Holly Cole (4th, 22:38), Alea Ferguson (9th, 23:46), Summer Doty (14th, 25:17), Sandi Alspaugh (15th, 25:56) and Jada Ellis (41st, 35:10) competed for Triad.

Mechanicsburg wins in girls soccer

Mechanicsburg defeated Stivers, 4-0, on Tuesday in non-league girls soccer.

Skyler Campbell had 2 goals and Tori Jacobs had a goal and 12 other shots on goal with an assist. Kasey Schipfer scored a goal and Meagan Hux had an assist. Morgan Hamby saved 14 shots between the posts.

Mechanicsburg hosts Greeneview on Thursday.

WL-S falls in girls soccer

West Liberty-Salem lost to Lehman Catholic, 2-0, on Tuesday in non-league girls soccer.

Paige Shafer had 7 saves for the Tigers (2-1-0).

WL-S plays at Catholic Central on Thursday.

Urbana falls at SCC

Catholic Central beat Urbana, 3-1, in non-league girls soccer on Tuesday.

Marissa Horn had the lone goal for the Hillclimbers.

Urbana (3-2) hosts Xenia on Saturday.

Urbana nips Graham in girls soccer

ST. PARIS – Urbana defeated previously-unbeaten Graham, 3-2, in CBC girls soccer on Monday.

Lexi Neeld scored to put the Falcons up early, but Urbana rallied after halftime with three consecutive goals. The first goal came from a penalty kick from forward Sam Tracy. That score was followed by goals by Madisyn Horn and Libby Arnett.

Graham’s Greta Rembold was able to put away a goal with less than five minutes left, but the Falcons couldn’t muster another.

“I am so proud of these girls. They continued to fight and came back,” UHS Coach Brandon Deskins said. “We are such a young team and we showed great composure.”

The Graham jayvees won, 4-0.

WL-S boys win

WL-S defeated Greeneview, 3-0, on Tuesday in OHC boys soccer. Scoring for WL-S were Neil Markin, Raiph Levan and Ian Wolfe. Levan and Wolfe each had an assist.

Elias Kirker-Napiorkowski recorded 6 saves in goal for the Tigers.

