Triad wins in girls golf

The Triad girls golf team defeated Madison Plains at Locust Hills, 219-231. Leading Triad (4-2 OHC) and match medalist was Macy Linscott with a 45, followed by Jess Woodard with a 56, Kayleigh Boldman with a 57, Kallie Smith with a 61 and Jen Pelfrey with a 62.

Triad will face Southeastern and Catholic Central at Woodland on Tuesday.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg defeated Milton-Union, 170-180, in non-league boys golf on Monday.

For the Indians, Caleb Westfall shot a 33, Keane Dunn had a 44, Corey Bogan added a 45, David McMahill shot a 48, Jack Shoemaker added a 49 and Trent Huemmer carded a 76.

M’burg (21-5, 2-1 OHC) will play at West Liberty-Salem today.

Triad volleyball falls

Triad volleyball lost at Fairbanks in 4 sets on Monday, 25-9, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15.

For the Cardinals, Caleigh Watson had 10 points, 7 kills and 8 assists, Sydney Propst had 7 points and 13 digs, Madison Dolby had 8 kills, 14 digs and 10 assists, Kayleigh Rice had 8 digs and Bri Eaton had 5 blocks.

Urbana tennis loses

Urbana lost to Greenon, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis on Monday.

At 1st singles, Arian McNeil beat Haylee Johns, 6-0, 6-1.

At 2nd singles, Courtney Brinkman defeated Katie Asper, 6-2, 6-0.

At 3rd singles, Shelby McHenry beat Morgan Lattimer, 6-4, 7-5.

At 1st doubles, Autumn Cox/Kendra Gochenower defeated Bri Ussher/Olivia Krieger, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

And at 2nd doubles, Madie Reed/Jasmine Esterle beat Rachel Pickering/Heather Packer, 6-0, 6-0.

JH volleyball

Graham 8th grade lost a heartbreaker to Tecumseh, 25-14, 21-25, 25-16.

Graham 7th graders won, 25-21, 25-14. Gillian Setty had 20 points and Dena Wilson had 11 points for Graham.

Urbana’s Shai-Anne Settle and Graham’s Natalie Woodward battle for a ball near midfield on Monday. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_ShaiAnneSettlesNatalieWoodward082916.jpg Urbana’s Shai-Anne Settle and Graham’s Natalie Woodward battle for a ball near midfield on Monday.