Racing action rained out again at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It was the same story at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday as once again, rain and lightning forced management to cancel the weekend’s racing program. The Main Event Racing Series was to have been on hand to run a 100-lap feature for the super late models. In addition it was also “Kids Night” with big wheel races and a penny scramble for the young fans. It was also to be the final points race for pure stocks, compacts and tuners. No make-up date has been set for the cancelled program.

Shady Bowl will not be racing on Saturday, Sept. 3. This will give local drivers and fans a chance to attend Speedfest at Winchester in Indiana.

Shady Bowl will also be shut down on Sept. 10. This date marks the last race ever at Columbus Motor Speedway after 71 years of racing. Shady Bowl administrators want to afford fans and drivers one more chance to see racing at the Obetz oval. The next race at Shady Bowl will be on Sunday, Sept. 11.