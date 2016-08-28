Local football teams finish week one

Urbana came from behind to win a narrow 28-26 decision over London on the road Friday night after a long weather delay.

“It was a good feeling knowing that your guys were able to balance adversity during the game and come out on top,” UHS Coach Jon Daniels said.

Nick Johnson starred for the Hillclimbers, catching a couple of long touchdown passes from Preston Shields. Cooper Johnson nailed an 18-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

Fellow CBC member Graham wasn’t so fortunate in its lightning-delayed debut Friday against Tippecanoe. The Red Devils jumped out 51-0 before giving up fourth-quarter scores to Graham’s Austin Brayton and Jarett Knoop.

Brayton scored from 44 yards and Knoop from 33 yards, but Graham was unable to convert on either PAT and settled for the 51-12 loss.

“They played well and they’re disciplined. We were getting beat 37-0 and still came back and played hard on Saturday morning (when the game resumed),” Coach AJ Woods said.

West Liberty-Salem had a rough turnaround, with a late night Friday and an early morning drive back to Germantown to finish a delayed game against Valley View. With their backs up against it, WL-S fell short, 39-34.

“It was certainly a challenge. I think the last kid was picked up about 12:30 on Friday night and then we pulled out at 7:30 the next morning, so it was a short night,” WL-S Coach Dan McGill said. “I can’t ask those kids to play any harder than they did. We just came up short against a really good team.”

At Triad, first-year coach Joe Cardinal’s Cardinals came up with a sore result, with a 49-0 losing margin to Indian Lake being called final after a long delay at halftime.

And at Mechanicsburg, the Indians cleaned up some bumpy plays to blow out West Jefferson 49-18 behind four rushing touchdowns by Kaleb Romero.

By Justin Miller



