Celebrity Waits raises $4,187 for cancer assn.

On behalf of my co-chairman, Phil Upchurch and the entire Board of Trustees of the Cancer Association of Champaign County, I want to thank everyone who helped make our celebrity waiter dinner this year such a success. We served 93 dinner guests, and our celebrity waiters collected $3,802 in tips. All told with our sale of airplane ride raffle tickets, we totaled $4,187 for the cancer association.

First and foremost, thank you to our celebrity waiters, Glenda Bayman, Tim Cassady, Scott DeLong, Scott Fannin, Lydia Hess and Kevin Talebi. Your hard work is so greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Eileen and her entire staff at the Coppertop for another amazing job. Specifically Brenda, Tiffany, Wendy, Kyle, Tyler and Sarah out front and Kathy, Josh and Jared in the kitchen.

Thanks to my co-chairman, Phil Upchurch for selling $385 worth of raffle tickets.

Thanks to Jerry Damewood for donating a flight in his airplane as our raffle prize.

Most importantly, thank you so much to our dinner guests. Your generosity is truly heartwarming. Understand that because the cancer association of Champaign County is made up of all volunteers, nearly every penny donated will go to provide some type of assistance to family members, friends or neighbors right here in Champaign County fighting this horrible disease. Know also that with your continued generosity and support, we will fight alongside them until the day comes when it is no longer necessary to have a celebrity waiter dinner.

Brett Gilbert

Cancer Association of Champaign County

Board of Trustees