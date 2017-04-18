All citizens entitled to fair housing

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap and family status. In 2008, Ohio included Military Status as a protected class, in addition to those listed previously.

Every April, people across the United States are encouraged to learn more about their rights and responsibilities under the act as a part of National Fair Housing Month. This year’s theme – “Fair Housing Equals Opportunity”– reminds us that all citizens are entitled to the same fair housing rights when seeking to rent, own, buy or insure a home, and they are free to take action if they suspect discrimination.

If you feel you are a victim of housing discrimination, I urge you to contact LUC (Logan-Union-Champaign) Regional Planning Commission at 866-666-4612 or visit our website at lucplanning.com for informational fair housing brochures.

Heather Martin

LUC Regional Planning Commission